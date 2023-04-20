76ers vs. Nets Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/20/23)
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will duke it out in the NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this 76ers-Nets betting guide, which includes our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The 76ers are betting favorites against the Nets on Thursday, with the Over/Under set at 209.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for 76ers vs. Nets.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Led by star players Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cameron Johnson, the 76ers are looking to overcome a Nets team that includes Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
Key Information
- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nets +5 (-115), 76ers -5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Nets +165, 76ers -190
- Total: Over/Under 209.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
76ers vs. Nets Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's 76ers-Nets NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the 76ers have a 67% chance of beating the Nets at Barclays Center.
Dimers also predicts that the 76ers (-5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 209.5 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for 76ers vs. Nets
Our free computer pick for 76ers vs. Nets on Thursday is 76ers moneyline (-190).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
76ers vs. Nets Player Props
Player prop bets are a common way to wager on Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
Joel Embiid is expected to lead the way for the 76ers with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. For the Nets, Mikal Bridges is projected to finish with 25 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
76ers Projected Box Score
- Joel Embiid: 37 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
- James Harden: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST
- Tyrese Maxey: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Tobias Harris: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- De'Anthony Melton: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Nets Projected Box Score
- Mikal Bridges: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
- Cameron Johnson: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
- Nic Claxton: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Royce O'Neale: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Barclays Center has the 76ers winning 107-102.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the 76ers and Nets on Thursday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
