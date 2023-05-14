76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/14/23)
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet in the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on Sunday, commencing at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the 76ers on Sunday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 201.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7
Led by the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon, the 76ers are looking to overcome a Celtics lineup that includes Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
When and Where
- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-110), 76ers +6.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Celtics -260, 76ers +225
- Total: Over/Under 201.5 (-105/-115)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Sunday's 76ers-Celtics NBA game 10,000 times using trusted data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 7? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 72% chance of beating the 76ers at TD Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the 76ers and Celtics have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 201.5 points has a 55% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7
Our free data-driven pick for 76ers vs. Celtics on Sunday is Over 201.5 points (-105).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Player Props
NBA prop bets are an exciting way to wager on 76ers vs. Celtics without necessarily betting on the outcome of Sunday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Joel Embiid is expected to lead the way for the 76ers with 38 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.
76ers Projected Box Score
- Joel Embiid: 38 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
- James Harden: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST
- Tyrese Maxey: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Tobias Harris: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
- De'Anthony Melton: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 33 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
- Derrick White: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Marcus Smart: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Boston at TD Garden has the Celtics winning 104-98.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the 76ers and Celtics on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the projections on this page are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning to use our predictions for sports betting, it is important that you practise responsible gambling and manage your finances effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
