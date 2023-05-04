76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/3/23)
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are scheduled to meet in the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this 76ers-Celtics betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are betting favorites against the 76ers on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 217 for total points scored.
New users who bet $5 on 76ers vs. Celtics at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for 76ers vs. Celtics.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Led by star players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon, the 76ers are looking to overcome a Celtics team that includes James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.
When and Where
- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Celtics -10 (-110), 76ers +10 (-110)
- Moneyline: Celtics -500, 76ers +400
- Total: Over/Under 217 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
76ers vs. Celtics Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's 76ers-Celtics NBA matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 78% chance of beating the 76ers at TD Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the 76ers (+10) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 217 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 promo for 76ers vs. Celtics. New customers only.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for 76ers vs. Celtics
Our free data-driven pick for 76ers vs. Celtics on Wednesday is 76ers moneyline (+400).
While the Celtics are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking the 76ers moneyline is suggested due to the 2.5% edge gained when comparing Dimers' probabilities to the best odds available.
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.
76ers vs. Celtics Player Props
Prop bets are a common way to wager on 76ers vs. Celtics without necessarily betting on the outcome of Wednesday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project how each team's leading players will perform at TD Garden.
James Harden is expected to lead the way for the 76ers with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.
76ers Projected Box Score
- James Harden: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST
- Tyrese Maxey: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Tobias Harris: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
- Paul Reed: 15 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
- De'Anthony Melton: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 33 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Derrick White: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Marcus Smart: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for 76ers vs. Celtics. New customers only.
76ers vs. Celtics Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Boston at TD Garden has the Celtics prevailing 113-104.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the 76ers and Celtics on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the picks in this preview are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning on using our picks for your personal gambling, it is crucial that you practise responsible gambling and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis. He has well over a thousand sports betting publications to his name.