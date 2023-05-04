76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/3/23)

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are scheduled to meet in the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this 76ers-Celtics betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Celtics are betting favorites against the 76ers on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 217 for total points scored.

New users who bet $5 on 76ers vs. Celtics at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.

Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for 76ers vs. Celtics.