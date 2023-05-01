76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/1/23)
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are scheduled to face off in the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on Monday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this 76ers-Celtics betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are betting favorites against the 76ers on Monday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 213.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for 76ers vs. Celtics.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
With star players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, the 76ers are aiming to beat a Celtics team that includes James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.
When and Where
- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Celtics -10 (-110), 76ers +10 (-110)
- Moneyline: Celtics -500, 76ers +400
- Total: Over/Under 213.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
76ers vs. Celtics Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's 76ers-Celtics NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 78% chance of beating the 76ers at TD Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the 76ers (+10) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 213.5 points has a 53% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for 76ers vs. Celtics
Our free data-driven pick for 76ers vs. Celtics on Monday is 76ers moneyline (+400).
Even though the Celtics are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, betting the 76ers moneyline is recommended due to the 1.6% edge gained when comparing Dimers' probabilities to the top odds available.
All of the predictions in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
76ers vs. Celtics Player Props
Player props are an enjoyable way to wager on 76ers vs. Celtics without necessarily betting on the outcome of Monday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
James Harden is expected to lead the way for the 76ers with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
76ers Projected Box Score
- James Harden: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
- Tyrese Maxey: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Tobias Harris: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
- Paul Reed: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
- Georges Niang: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 28 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
- Derrick White: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Marcus Smart: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
76ers vs. Celtics Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Boston at TD Garden has the Celtics winning 111-102.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the 76ers and Celtics on Monday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
