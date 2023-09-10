49ers vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an NFL Week 1 matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this 49ers vs. Steelers betting preview, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the 49ers are favored to win against the Steelers on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 41.5.
Feeling lucky? New customers at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game and receive $200 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
49ers vs. Steelers 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: 49ers -2 (-110), Steelers +2 (-110)
- Moneyline: 49ers -130, Steelers +115
- Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
49ers vs. Steelers Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the 49ers vs. Steelers matchup using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the 49ers have a 63% chance of beating the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
The model also predicts that the 49ers (-2) have a 58% chance of covering the spread, while the 41.5-point over/under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Calling all new players! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's latest offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Win $150 promo and maximize your winning potential.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for 49ers vs. Steelers
Our free data-driven pick for the 49ers vs. Steelers game on Sunday is to bet on the 49ers moneyline (-130).
➡️ Make your move now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.
49ers-Steelers Week 1 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on San Francisco vs. Pittsburgh without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the 49ers and Steelers can be seen below.
According to our model, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in 49ers vs. Steelers.
McCaffrey has a 13.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The 49ers RB has a 49.9% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 13.3% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 8.4% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 7.8% probability
- George Kittle: 6.8% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 6.4% probability
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris: 9.9% probability
- George Pickens: 6.9% probability
- Diontae Johnson: 5.8% probability
- Pat Freiermuth: 5.4% probability
- Jaylen Warren: 5.2% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 49.9% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 33.0% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 31.6% probability
- George Kittle: 28.8% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 26.4% probability
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris: 39.8% probability
- George Pickens: 28.1% probability
- Diontae Johnson: 24.9% probability
- Pat Freiermuth: 23.7% probability
- Jaylen Warren: 22.7% probability
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NFL Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for 49ers vs. Steelers. New users only.
49ers vs. Steelers Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for San Francisco vs. Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium has the 49ers winning 22-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on 49ers vs. Steelers
Sunday's NFL Week 1 matchup between the 49ers and Steelers on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.
If you liked this 49ers vs. Steelers preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. And don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's 49ers vs. Steelers matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's crucial that you bet responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.