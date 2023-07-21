2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Preview: Best Bets and the Return of Danny Ricciardo
Get ready for a heart-pounding ride at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the F1 action shifts to the iconic Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary. This 4.381km circuit may seem like a karting track, but make no mistake, it's a formidable challenge that will push the drivers to their limits. With its twisty layout, mastering the corners and optimizing downforce will be the name of the game. As the penultimate race before the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix carries high stakes, and we've got an inspiring comeback story in the mix – none other than the beloved Danny Ricciardo, revving up for his first race of 2023.
Teams and Drivers to Watch for in Hungary
It's comeback time! The fans' favorite, Danny Ricciardo, is back on the grid after a year of anticipation. Fired by McLaren at the end of 2022, he's now hungry to prove himself in the Alpha Tauri. Our readers at Radar.com are rooting for him, and the Hungaroring will be buzzing with excitement as he tackles this challenge. But let's face the reality – the Alpha Tauri hasn't been a top performer this season; in fact, it's been the worst car on the grid – and Ricciardo faces an uphill battle. Despite his sentimental appeal, it's unlikely he'll score points in Hungary.
Hungarian GP Storylines and Drama
While Verstappen remains the force to be reckoned with, Ricciardo's comeback adds a thrilling underdog narrative to the race. Can he defy the odds and pull off something spectacular? The fans' emotions will be running high as they rally behind him. Meanwhile, the midfield battle will be fierce, with Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren, to name just a few, jostling for every point to secure their positions behind Red Bull on the grid.
Hungaroring: Track Profile
Nestled amidst breathtaking landscapes, the Hungaroring sets the stage for an unforgettable race. The track's technical demands demand razor-sharp precision from the drivers. With limited opportunities for full-throttle action, it's all about threading the needle through the corners and getting that downforce just right. Hold on tight; this race is sure to deliver edge-of-your-seat action from start to finish.
2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Best Bets
- Max Verstappen wins, and Oscar Piastri finishes in the points (+115, FanDuel): Verstappen's domination makes him the obvious favorite for victory. Pairing him with Oscar Piastri, who cruised to a fourth place finish at Silverstone last time out in a newly upgraded McLaren, presents a terrific betting opportunity at plus-money odds.
- George Russell, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez all finish top six (+172, FanDuel): Sergio Perez's pace in the fastest car on the grid, combined Lando Norris' recent sterling showings make them strong contenders for top-six finishes. Adding George Russell, who has previous podium success at the Hungaroring, enhances the appeal of this parlay.
- Red Bull wins, and Lewis Hamilton finishes on the podium (+185, FanDuel): With Verstappen's dominance, and the presence of Sergio Perez on the grid, Red Bull is a strong bet for victory. Combining this with Lewis Hamilton's consistent podium performances – the seven-time Drivers' Cup Champion finished third at the British GP two weeks ago, and second last year in Hungary – makes +185 to appealing to pass up.
