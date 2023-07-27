2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Preview: Can Lando Norris Catch Verstappen? Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions
With the Formula 1 season hurtling towards its mid-year hiatus, the anticipation has reached its climax for the much-awaited 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. This thrilling race takes place at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, nestled within the picturesque Ardennes forests. Revered by all Formula 1 drivers, Spa holds a special place in their hearts and proudly holds the distinction of being the longest track on the racing calendar, stretching an impressive 7.004 km. Read on to find out what's store for Formula 1's last race before the summer break!
2023 Belgian Grand Prix details
- Grand Prix Qualifying Session: Friday, July 28, 11:00 am E.T.
- Sprint Qualifying Session: Saturday, July 29, 6:00 am E.T.
- Sprint Race: Saturday, July 29, 10:30 am E.T.
- Grand Prix: Sunday, July 30, 11:00 am E.T.
Formula 1 Drivers and Teams to Watch
Throughout the year, Red Bull's dominance has been unmistakable, but recently, McLaren's resurgence has taken everyone by surprise. Thanks to the team's midseason upgrades, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have experienced a remarkable transformation, rising from the back of the grid to becoming formidable contenders for the podium week after week.
With their outstanding performances, McLaren is now positioning themselves to challenge Mercedes for the coveted title of Formula 1's "second fastest team." In contrast, Aston Martin and Ferrari have been grappling to find their form, and both these early-season contenders will be desperate to right the ship before a lengthy break.
Keep an Eye on Danny Ricciardo
Adding to the excitement is the presence of Danny Ricciardo, who is competing in only his second Grand Prix of the 2023 season. Although he displayed promise in the last race in Hungary, his 13th-place finish was likely the best he could achieve with his sluggish Alpha Tauri. As sportsbooks offer seemingly competitive odds for a Ricciardo points finish, bettors should exercise caution when placing their bets for the Belgian Grand Prix. The unpredictable nature of racing can make outcomes uncertain, and one must carefully weigh their options before making any wagers.
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit: An Intimidating Challenge
Known for its formidable layout, Spa Circuit seamlessly combines long straights with lightning-fast corners, posing a tough challenge even for the most experienced drivers. Negotiating its twists and turns demands F1 drivers to push their skills to the limit, transforming it into a true arena for showcasing talent and tenacity.
Adding to the allure is Belgium's characteristic and ever-unpredictable weather, with frequent rain showers forecasted for this weekend - an almost customary occurrence. Moreover, the circuit boasts several legendary features, with none more famous than the iconic Eau Rouge. This sequence of corners demands unwavering precision and courage, only to be followed by the equally notorious hill through Raidillon, requiring drivers to demonstrate their mastery over every inch of the track.
2023 Belgian Grand Prix Best Bets
Max Verstappen Hat Trick (+160, Get these odds with FanDuel): In Formula 1, securing a hat trick entails a driver achieving first place in qualifying, winning the Grand Prix, and setting the fastest lap. Max Verstappen, renowned for his mastery at Spa, emerges as a formidable contender for this impressive feat. His recent second-place finish in qualifying last weekend only adds to his determination to make a statement in Belgium. With a consistent track record of securing every available point, the +160 odds for a hat trick offer great value for betting enthusiasts.
George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris All Top Six (+143, Get these odds with FanDuel): FanDuel allows you to assemble a same-race parlay of up to three drivers to finish in the top six, and this week's picks are George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris. McLaren's midseason upgrades have proven their worth, with both Piastri and Norris achieving top-five finishes in every race since the upgrade package debuted. Meanwhile, Russell's incredible display of skill in Hungary, where he overtook both Ferraris from an 18th-place start to secure a top-six finish, showcases his abilities. Anticipate a strong qualifying session from Russell, further bolstering this trio's chances of finishing in the top six, and the +143 odds provide excellent potential for a rewarding bet.
Alex Albon Finishes Top 10 (+120, Get these odds with FanDuel): The 2023 season has seen Williams emerge as an unexpectedly competitive force in Formula 1. Alex Albon has been particularly impressive, consistently outdriving his car. Adding to his advantage, Williams excels in rainy conditions, and with a wet weekend expected, coupled with the team's impressive straight-line speed, the car seems well-suited for the long straights of Spa. Considering Albon's top-ten finish at Belgium last year in a slower car, the enticing +120 odds make him an attractive bet for another top-ten finish.
