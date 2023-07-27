2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Preview: Can Lando Norris Catch Verstappen? Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions

With the Formula 1 season hurtling towards its mid-year hiatus, the anticipation has reached its climax for the much-awaited 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. This thrilling race takes place at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, nestled within the picturesque Ardennes forests. Revered by all Formula 1 drivers, Spa holds a special place in their hearts and proudly holds the distinction of being the longest track on the racing calendar, stretching an impressive 7.004 km. Read on to find out what's store for Formula 1's last race before the summer break!

Throughout the year, Red Bull's dominance has been unmistakable, but recently, McLaren's resurgence has taken everyone by surprise. Thanks to the team's midseason upgrades, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have experienced a remarkable transformation, rising from the back of the grid to becoming formidable contenders for the podium week after week.

With their outstanding performances, McLaren is now positioning themselves to challenge Mercedes for the coveted title of Formula 1's "second fastest team." In contrast, Aston Martin and Ferrari have been grappling to find their form, and both these early-season contenders will be desperate to right the ship before a lengthy break.