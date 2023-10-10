World Whiskey Society: A Symphony of Flavors and Aromas in a Bottle
The exploration of bourbon is like opening the door to an enticing array of tastes while also discovering a story steeped in tradition, innovation, and meticulous artistry. Each bourbon whispers a tale about its ancestry, the soil from which it sprung, and the skillful hands that crafted it.
But the real magic happens during the finishing process when the bourbon gets a chance to rest and absorb the character of a different barrel that imparts a distinctive personality. This subtle process adds an extra layer of intrigue and aroma, creating a product that’s as unique as it is revered.
Under the discerning eye of Alex Kogan, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) has taken the bourbon finishing to a realm where it’s not just about the act but the art. An aficionado of fine bourbon, Kogan has fostered a culture of excellence and exploration at WWS with the company’s singular approach.
“Instead of focusing on a single product line that runs for an indefinite amount of time, we prefer to keep it exclusive by launching new releases every week or every month,” Kogan reveals. “And, each week might feature a different barrel under a different brand.”
World Whiskey Society’s success in this endeavor is evident in their well-received products like Doc Holliday Bourbon, which encapsulates the thrilling spirit of the Wild West with its robust flavors and refined finish. This bourbon was patiently matured in two different climates, giving it flavors that simply can’t be replicated.
The 10 YO Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in port casks starts a new chapter in flavor and complexity.As one draws near to taking that initial sip, an invitation of mixed berries and raspberry sorbet paints the palate with a sweet, fruity ensemble - transforming every sip into a memorable experience. Then, as the story unfolds, notes of lemon, vanilla, and the warmth of caramel tenderly embrace the senses. The finishing touch of spicy cinnamon is a subtle crescendo, a reminder of the place where the tradition of bourbon meets the exotic touch of the cask.
Kogan remarks, “The Port Cask finish adds a unique dimension, bringing well-rounded flavors with each sip. It’s a blend of tradition and the slightly unexpected.”
The dialogue between the old and new continues with the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, finished in Mizunara oak, customarily used to age shochu spirits. The barrel imparts the whiskey with a delightful but potent warmth, a heat that’s incredibly hard-hitting and incredibly enjoyable.
The act opens with a strong declaration of spice, a courtesy of the Mizunara oak’s oriental essence. The discourse that follows, between the spices and the sugary tones brought on by the masterful blend of honey, vanilla, and licorice lead, presents a playful yet refined complexity that tantalizes the palate.
"The Mizunara finish unveils a truly distinctive layer of spice, an exotic interplay that adds to the traditional bourbon flavors,” Kogan comments.
10 YO Straight Bourbon Whiskey with its Cognac barrel finish—a limited edition epitome of craftsmanship— arrives as the grand finale, embodying the essence of autumn and winter in a single glass.
Each taste is a warm invitation through a deep exploration of one’s senses - the citrusy touch of sweet orange, lemon peel, and iced tea on the nose, and then cinnamon intertwined with the tenderness of vanilla on the palate.
The finale is a climax of earthy sweetness brought by a touch of tiramisu, like gentle snowfall covering the rustic earth, a soothing close to this complex journey.
“Our Cognac Barrel finish offers a genuine note of sophistication. I’d say it’s one of the greatest examples of how dedicated to authenticity we are to whiskey-making,” says Kogan.
As one ventures through the spectrum of flavors offered by World Whiskey Society, each tasting is much like attending a well-orchestrated symphony, an invitation to pause, reflect, and revel in the narrative that unfolds with every sip.
As Kogan himself highlights, understanding and appreciating the subtle differences of these bourbon variants is part of a much larger story, one where innovation pays homage to legacy, and every bottle has a fresh tale to weave.
The meticulous attention to detail in WWS’ whiskey-making process echoes this philosophy, allowing time-honored narratives to unfold in every drop elegantly.
As Kogan says, “We aim to make our whiskeys coveted treasures, not something readily available at every liquor outlet. We want to offer something unique to those who truly value it.”