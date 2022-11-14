'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Ditches Hollywood For New Life In Tennessee

The actress, 47, is one of the many celebrities dumping California, opting for a more affordable lifestyle for their families. Danica revealed her big move to Tennessee while joking that "my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me."

The star, her second husband, attorney Scott Sveslovsky, and her 12-year-old son Draco, whom she shares with her ex, Mike Verta, picked up their West Coast life and headed to Tennessee this summer.

They also brought Danica's mom, Mahalia, along for the move.