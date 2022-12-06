Suspect Accused Of Kidnapping An Elderly Woman From Restaurant. She Might Not Be His Only Victim.
A person of interest in two people’s deaths has been charged with the alleged kidnapping of an elderly woman, Radar has learned.
Timothy Luther Olson Jr. was charged with kidnapping, identity theft and other counts in connection to the case, according to a criminal complaint obtained by various media outlets.
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded after a person called to say they saw a 79-year-old woman waving her hand from the window of a car.
When police arrived, the victim seemed confused and told the cop that her belongings were stolen by the suspect, according to ABC News. The suspect allegedly kidnapped the woman from a restaurant in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.
The victim said she was having her monthly glass of wine and reading on her tablet. That is when Olson sat next to her at the bar and started talking, according to reports.
After they talked, she left and got in her vehicle. Olson opened the passenger door and told her, “I have a gun, drive.”
When police arrested the suspect, he allegedly had the victim’s credit card on him, according to reports.
Olson is a person of interest in two deaths of women in the Wisconsin area.
Police also said that at least three women were targeted by Olson on dating apps. They allegedly became unconscious while on dates, and then he stole from the victims.