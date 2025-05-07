Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites – Top 10 WI Online Sportsbooks, Rated by Experts (2025)

Wisconsin sports betting is more popular than ever, and it’s no surprise, given that iconic teams like the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks attract tons of betting action. The only issue at hand? Finding the best Wisconsin sports betting sites for your bets. Sites like Bovada dominate the market, but there are other less popular online sportsbooks that are worth looking into. We’ve listed the most noteworthy in this guide. Let’s check them out.

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Bovada : Best overall

BetOnline : Great odds boosters

MyBookie : Top pick for horse racing

Everygame : Superb mobile performance

Sportsbetting.ag : Best for esports

BetAnySports : Top pick for NFL betting

BetWhale : Great live streaming features

BUSR : Excellent niche sports coverage

Wisconsin Online Sports Betting: What You Need to Know

Is sports betting available in Wisconsin? Yes. Who can bet in Wisconsin? Adults aged 21+. What Wisconsin sports betting sites are available? Bovada, BetOnline, MyBookie, Everygame, Sportsbetting.ag, & more What sports can I bet on in Wisconsin? The NFL, MLB, NBA & NHL. Plus, college, international, and niche sports are allowed.

1. Bovada – Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros: Crypto bonus - 75% up to $750

Regular bonus - 50% up to $250

Early cashouts offered

Reward points via parlay boosters

Great prop bet builder tool Cons: Occasionally late to post odds No tournaments or competitions Bovada: 75% crypto bonus worth up to $750

Use the BTCSWB750 bonus code Bovada is easily the top Wisconsin sports betting site. It offers betting markets for all professional and college sports, as well as top international leagues such as the Premier League and Champions League. Boosting the Bovada betting experience is the support of all popular bet types. You can place moneylines, totals, and futures or create bets using the easy-to-use Props Builder tool. Bovada also offers great incentives, as players can snag a 75% up to $750 crypto welcome bonus or 50% up to $250 for a regular fiat first deposit. Bonuses and Promos 4.95/5 Security and Licensing 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.9/5 Mobile App 4.85/5 Bet Types 4.9/5 Banking Options 4.9/5 Overall 4.9 Payment Methods: Credit Cards: Visa/Mastercard/Amex + BTC, BCH, USDT, ETH, LTC & BSV.

Welcome Bonus: 75% up to $750 (Crypto only)

Withdrawal Time: 1 to 24 hours (crypto) or 5-10 days for check and bank wire >> Snag a $750 welcome bonus

2. Betonline – Best WI Sports Betting Site for Odds Boosters

Pros: Free welcome bets worth up to $250

Exciting online sports betting contests

Daily odds boosters on select markets

25+ sports & e-sports

Rewarding VIP program Cons: $50 minimum deposit for bonus No ewallet deposit options Betonline: Up to $250 free bets (50% of first deposit)

Claim with FREE250 promo code Just edged out of the top spot is BetOnline, a premier Wisconsin sports betting site famed for its daily odds boosters and superb parlay betting options. You can log in daily and find boosted odds on select games/events, or combine sports, moneylines, and point spreads on parlay bets. Launched in 2004, BetOnline is one of the few legit online casinos and sports betting sites on the market that offers higher betting limits and earlier odds than most competitors. It’s also a great option because it covers you with 25+ global sports, horse racing, and major e-sports events. Bonuses and Promos 4.9/5 Security and Licensing 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.85/5 Mobile App 4.7/5 Bet Types 4.75/5 Banking Options 4.8/5 Overall 4.85/5 Payment Methods: Visa/Mastercard/Amex/Discover & over 15 cryptos

Welcome Bonus: Up to $250 in free bets

Withdrawal Time: 1 hour up to a few banking days >> Claim your $250 free bets

3. MyBookie – Best Wisconsin Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros: 50% up to $1,000 welcome deal

Great VIP program

Daily picks & news

8% horse rebates

Good for niche sports Cons: Limited bet types Fewer payment options than competitors MyBookie: 50% up to $1,000

Use the MB50 bonus code to claim Regular Wisconsin sports bettors will appreciate the epic VIP program at MyBookie. Members of the exclusive VIP+ program gain access to additional bonuses on top of those offered as standard. Horse rebates and sports reloads are handed out frequently, while further benefits include faster payouts and monthly cashback. You’ll also enjoy incredible coverage of horse racing tracks worldwide. I must also praise MyBookie for its commitment to analysis and sporting news and for offering predictions for many leading sports and events. Thanks to countless tutorials, guides, tips, and more, beginners will feel loved, too. MyBookie even offers regular bet boosts across many markets that can add more value to your picks. Bonuses and Promos 4.85/5 Security and Licensing 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.7/5 Mobile App 4.65/5 Bet Types 4.85/5 Banking Options 4.7/5 Overall 4.8/5 Payment Methods: BTC + Visa/Mastercard

Welcome Bonus: 50% up to $1,000

Withdrawal Time: Up to 1 day (cryptos) - 5-7 days bank wire >> Lock in your $1,000 welcome bonus

4. Everygame – Best WI Sports Betting Site for Mobile

Pros: 50% up to $1000 crypto bonus

Smooth mobile betting experience

Low rollover requirements

High betting limits

24/7 customer support Cons: Could offer odds for more sports Lacks a loyalty program Everygame: 50% up to $1,000 (crypto bonus)

Grab with the CRYPTO1K promo code Everygame makes it to our top five Wisconsin sports betting sites due to offering a sublime mobile betting experience. Pages load up instantly, and the sportsbook is easy to navigate regardless of device or screen size. Factor in13+ deposit options, and you have everything you need to place sports bets on the go. Backed by 30+ years of experience, Everygame can claim to be one of the oldest Wisconsin sportsbooks. It continues to offer early betting lines, competitive odds, and high betting limits not matched by many. Wisconsin bettors can pick from an array of bonus offers with low 8x rollover requirements, win Super Bowl ticket entries with each NFL bet, or compete with others in weekly competitions. Bonuses and Promos 4.75/5 Security and Licensing 4.85/5 Sports Coverage 4.75/5 Mobile App 4.85/5 Bet Types 4.75/5 Banking Options 4.7/5 Overall 4.7/5 Payment Methods: Credit/Debit Cards, bank transfers, BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH & more cryptos

Welcome Bonus: 50% crypto bonus up to $1,000

Withdrawal Time: 1 hour to a couple of days >> Grab a crypto bonus of up to $1,000

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Best WI Online Sports Betting Site for E-sports

Pros: $250 in bonus bets

Rebates, reload bonuses, and free bets

Regular competitions and challenges

Support for 16 cryptocurrencies

Hundreds of markets across 325+ sports Cons: Sportsbook interface can be overwhelming Welcome offer can be improved Sportsbetting.ag: Your first two deposits doubled up to $250

Claim using the WELCOME bonus code Sportbetting.ag will hit the mark for Wisconsin bettors who love e-sports betting. There’s a $250 bonus bet offer for new players. Those looking for further value can claim reload bonuses for fiat and crypto, get a second chance from rebate offers, and take advantage of other sports-specific promotions. Those who are big fans of NFL, UFC, and NCAA can enjoy the regular competitions and challenges, which add extra spice to the mix. If betting markets are at the top of your priority list, SportsBetting.ag offers a huge number across 25+ sports. You’ll also catch regular betting opportunities via e-sports featuring games like Counter-Strike, NBA2k, and Fifa. Bonuses and Promos 4.7/5 Security and Licensing 4.6/5 Sports Coverage 4.6/5 Mobile App 4.6/5 Bet Types 4.7/5 Banking Options 4.6/5 Overall 4.65/5 Payment Methods: Credit/debit cards, wire transfer, cashier check, P2P, MoneyOrder + 16 cryptos

Welcome Bonus: Up to $250 worth of bonus bets

Withdrawal Time: 1-2 banking days >> Receive up to $500 - Twice!

History of Sports Betting in Wisconsin

Sports betting and gambling, in general, have been contentious issues for many years in Wisconsin. When the Supreme Court quashed the national ban on the practice in 2018, many states, including close neighbors Illinois and Iowa, quickly made moves to legalize sports betting. To the dismay of many Wisconsinites, their state was not as eager or quick to act. It wasn't until 2021 that Governor Toney Evers finally gave the green light to retail sports betting. However, the amendment he approved only permitted sports betting within land-based tribal casinos within Oneida Nation, the federally recognized American Indian nation within the state. It’s a start, but currently, Oneida only offers sports betting at one of its casinos in Green Bay. Fortunately, offshore sportsbooks like Bovada and BetOnline are providing Wisconsin bettors another way to bet online. Anyone with an internet connection and mobile phone or computer can join reputable sports betting sites and place real money bets.

Pros and Cons of Joining WI Sports Betting Sites

Joining a Wisconsin sports betting site will always have pros and cons. That said, we stand by our opinion that there are far more positives than negatives. Wisconsin Sports Betting Pros It’s Safe and Secure The most reputable online sportsbooks in Wisconsin make customer safety a top priority. Just like the best online casinos in Canada, they use HTTPS encrypted connections to protect data shared between your devices and their websites and clearly display how they use your data in transparent privacy policies. It’s Convenient Convenience is a wonderful thing, and you have it in abundance at online sports betting Wisconsin sites if you want to scour domestic betting markets and place sports bets that grab your attention. Thanks to mobile sports betting, you can sign up for the best sports betting sites, grab inviting bonuses, and take advantage of up-to-date odds on a 24/7 basis. Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Sportsbooks in the World Wisconsinites have access to some of the best betting sites in the industry right now, and you’ll see the top-rated platforms listed above. Bovada is the number one recommendation for bettors in Wisconsin. You might also prefer the sports, betting markets, bet types, or bonus deals offered further down the list. Fast Payouts While some are faster than others, each of our recommended Wisconsin online sports betting sites offers fast withdrawals. If you want instant payouts, the best crypto casinos are the way to go. Cryptocurrencies have the speediest transactions. Wisconsin Sports Betting Cons There’s No Guarantees You’ll Win There’s nothing worse than backing an overwhelming favorite — only for the underdog to spring a surprise. Unfortunately, there’s never a guarantee you’ll win any bet. Your Winnings are Taxable While winning is always the aim, the law requires you to report sports betting winnings on your tax returns.

Most Popular Sports Teams to Bet on in Wisconsin

What’s great about the sports betting industry is that you can place bets on all kinds of global and national sports. When online betting in Wisconsin, you can wager on major soccer games, the latest eSports events, or niche sports like badminton. Still, we know that sports closer to home attract the most bets, and we aim to keep you updated by delivering the latest betting odds for Wisconsinites' favorite teams. Green Bay Packers

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Brewers

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Milwaukee Admirals

Other Types of Gambling in Wisconsin

Some sports betting sites cater not only to sports fans but also to those who enjoy casino gaming and poker, while it’s not uncommon to find bingo, lottery, horse racing, and daily fantasy sports. Casino Gambling Wisconsinites have had access to land-based casinos since a Class III gaming compact was negotiated and agreed upon with 11 Indian Tribes in 1983. Today, no one in the state is more than a two-hour drive away from a day/night of casino gaming, as there are currently 22 brick-and-mortar casinos in operation. Daily Fantasy Sports One form of gambling that is legal in Wisconsin is daily fantasy sports. A popular pastime for Wisconsinites, it is classed as a game of skill and is therefore available across the state at specialist sportsbooks. Poker Poker fans will find cash tables and tournaments at land-based outlets such as Oneida Casino and the Potawatomi Hotel Casino. At the same time, those looking for convenient action can log in and play at top online poker casinos as well as the best Blackjack sites like Bovada and BetOnline. Bovada, in particular, is an excellent option as it offers a 100% up to $500 poker welcome bonus that gives you added value when playing at its range of low-to-high stakes tables or in tournaments. Horse Racing Wisconsinites who enjoy betting on horse races have plenty of options, as there are 50 local race tracks across the state, while many of the sportsbooks on my list also support betting on horse racing. While there is a gray area regarding its legality regarding online bets, it’s perfectly legal to bet trackside. Pari-mutuel, on-track betting became legal due to a bill passed by the state of Wisconsin in 1987. Lottery Residents of Wisconsin have been able to legally bet on lotteries since 1987. Aside from multi-state lotteries such as the Mega Millions and Powerball, you can take your chances on the state-run Wisconsin Lottery.

Wisconsin Sports Betting FAQs

Can I Bet on Sports in Wisconsin? Yes, sports betting is allowed in Wisconsin. Check through our list of the top sportsbooks in the state and choose one that offers the most appealing bonus offers, betting markets, odds, and reward programs. What Sports Can I Bet on in Wisconsin? The best Wisconsin online betting sites have you covered if you enjoy betting on major sports like the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Bets on other sports, including boxing, tennis, motorsports, cricket, rugby, and golf, are possible, too, while some sites allow wagers on virtual sports and e-sports. Can I Win Real Money on Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps? Yes. Assuming your crypto or real money bet comes in, the Wisconsin sports betting app will credit your account with winnings in the same currency. Can I Bet on Live Sports Online at WI Betting Sites? Yes, in-play betting came with the advent of online and mobile sports betting. All the Wisconsin sportsbooks on my list support live betting, with betting options and odds changing as games progress. What Type of Sports Bets Can I Place? All Wisconsin sports betting sites will offer various betting options across their supported sporting markets. Point spreads, proposition bets, futures, moneyline bets, round robins, parlays, and totals (over/unders) are some of the most common options you’ll find at sports betting apps Wisconsin players enjoy. What Withdrawal Methods are Available at Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites? Depending on the Wisconsin betting site you join, you’ll have several options available to you. Most major credit and debit cards are usually accepted at top gambling sites, while some will allow withdrawals via bank wire or postal check. What is the Best Online Sports Betting Site in Wisconsin? Bovada is the best online sportsbook in the state, largely due to its excellent odds, generous rewards, and extensive betting options. However, there are several other great options available to bettors in Wisconsin, so shop around until you find one you love.

More Info About Sports Betting in Wisconsin

For fans of online betting Wisconsin style, being a Packers fan isn’t a choice. It’s something that’s assigned to you at birth, and you’d better take it seriously. People up here are always ready to put some cash down on their Packers or Badgers, so it’s no surprise that the online sportsbooks here are some of the best you’ll find. It’s definitely easy to get in the action, no matter where in the state you live. The rise of online sports betting has also led to some of the most reputable sportsbooks in the world flooding Wisconsin's sports betting landscape, so bettors here no longer have to deal with shady bookies in order to have a little fun betting on their favorite sports. It’s never been easier — or safer — to bet on sports at the best WI sports betting apps here. It all adds up to make Wisconsin a great place to be a sports fan.

Ready to Try Wisconsin Sports Betting Online?

Whether you want to back your favorite teams or bet on international sporting events, the best Wisconsin sports betting sites allow you to do so with up-to-date and competitive odds, a huge range of betting markets, and great bonus deals. Bovada tops the list as the best site for sports betting in Wisconsin thanks to covering 25+ markets, offering early cashouts and featuring an intuitive prop builder tool. In addition, you can claim daily scratchcards and get a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus. If you decide to sign up for one of the best Wisconsin betting sites, please do it for entertainment and not as a way to make money. Gamble responsibly with money you can afford to lose.