Mississippi Man Arrested For Murder Days After His Wife’s Shooting Death, Authorities Say
A man in Mississippi is under arrested after he allegedly fatally shot his wife at their home, Radar has learned.
On Sept. 7, Sterling Dugas Jr., 37, was charged in connection with the murder of Nina Olivia Brossett three days earlier in Vancleave, Gulf Live reported.
According to the publication, the suspect and 40-year-old victim were married in April and had two children together.
In addition to a first-degree murder count, Dugas also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
He was being held without bail at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 896-3000 or leave a tip anonymously with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 787-5898 or online.