Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Mississippi Man Arrested For Murder Days After His Wife’s Shooting Death, Authorities Say

mississippi shooting suspect
Source: UNSPLASH; Jackson County Sheriff’s Department
By:

Sep. 9 2022, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A man in Mississippi is under arrested after he allegedly fatally shot his wife at their home, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 7, Sterling Dugas Jr., 37, was charged in connection with the murder of Nina Olivia Brossett three days earlier in Vancleave, Gulf Live reported.

According to the publication, the suspect and 40-year-old victim were married in April and had two children together.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to a first-degree murder count, Dugas also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was being held without bail at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 896-3000 or leave a tip anonymously with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 787-5898 or online.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.