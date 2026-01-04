'Wicked' Broadway Star Bret Hanna-Shuford Dead at 46 Surrounded by Family After Rare Cancer Battle

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband, and Papa in the universe," Stephen wrote. "Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken, but we will continue to make him proud of us…"

Hanna-Shuford had been battling serious health complications after being diagnosed over the summer with T-cell lymphoma, a rare cancer, as well as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, an uncommon immune system disorder.

Following his diagnosis, longtime friend Scott Barnhardt launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses, raising more than $300,000.

After Hanna-Shuford's death, Barnhardt urged supporters to continue rallying behind Stephen and the couple's 3-year-old son, Maverick.

"Please hold Stephen and his son, Maverick, in your thoughts and prayers," Barnhardt wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page. "And, if you're so able, please continue to contribute to and share their GoFundMe. Sending love to you all… and gratitude for the incredible support Bret's village provided him these past few months… the most beautiful symbol of a life well lived."