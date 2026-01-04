'Wicked' Broadway Star Bret Hanna-Shuford Dead at 46 Surrounded by Family After Rare Cancer Battle
Jan. 4 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Broadway actor and influencer Bret Hanna-Shuford has died at the age of 46, his family announced over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, confirmed the news on Saturday, January 3, in an Instagram post.
Bret Hanna-Shuford Dead at 46
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband, and Papa in the universe," Stephen wrote. "Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken, but we will continue to make him proud of us…"
Hanna-Shuford had been battling serious health complications after being diagnosed over the summer with T-cell lymphoma, a rare cancer, as well as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, an uncommon immune system disorder.
Following his diagnosis, longtime friend Scott Barnhardt launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses, raising more than $300,000.
After Hanna-Shuford's death, Barnhardt urged supporters to continue rallying behind Stephen and the couple's 3-year-old son, Maverick.
"Please hold Stephen and his son, Maverick, in your thoughts and prayers," Barnhardt wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page. "And, if you're so able, please continue to contribute to and share their GoFundMe. Sending love to you all… and gratitude for the incredible support Bret's village provided him these past few months… the most beautiful symbol of a life well lived."
Broadway Career
Born in 1979, Hanna-Shuford discovered his passion for performance at an early age. On his personal website, he reflected on his childhood inspiration.
"I fell in love with movie musicals before I even hit kindergarten," he wrote. "And when I saw kids singing and dancing in real life, my fate was set… I knew I had to join them. And the following year, I did."
His professional career included prominent roles in major stage productions. Hanna-Shuford appeared in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid through Disney Theatrical, later performing in Wicked, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, and Amazing Grace.
Bret's Legacy
On screen, he appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street and guest-starred on television series including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Only Murders in the Building, and The Good Fight. He also contributed voice work to the video game Red Dead Redemption 2.
Together, Bret and Stephen ran the Instagram account Broadway Husbands, documenting their lives as performers, partners, and parents. Hanna-Shuford also became a certified life coach and shared guidance for aspiring actors through his YouTube channel.
"As a kid from small-town Texas, I could never have imagined what it would be like to be in an Oscar-nominated movie or a Tony-nominated show," he wrote. "And that's why I became a certified life coach and started my YouTube channel — to show people across the country that fulfillment in this career is possible."
Hanna-Shuford was pursuing graduate studies at the University of Central Florida before pausing his education to undergo treatment. He is survived by his husband, Stephen, and their son, Maverick.