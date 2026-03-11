Why IDMERIT's AML 3.0 Could Transform the Future of the AML Industry

One of the biggest challenges to the international financial system is money laundering. The UNODCestimates that 2-5 percent of global GDP is laundered each year, i.e., between 800 billion and 2 trillion.

It is this terrifying statistic that has led to the rapid growth of the AML sector and the increased investment in cutting-edge anti-money laundering software by financial institutions.

Fintech companies, banks, and payment processors use sophisticated AML compliance software to track transactions, identify suspicious activities, and meet regulatory standards.

The latest AML solutions assist companies in:

● Customer due diligence

● Real-time transaction monitoring

● Risk assessment and profiling

● Automated regulatory reporting

These capabilities make modern AML software an essential component of financial crime prevention.