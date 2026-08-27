EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg's 'Poverty' Comments Leave 'The View' Staffers Cold

Goldberg made the comment that she still loved and needed the paycheck on a recent episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, adding that being an EGOT winner "doesn't always translate" into being able to pay her mortgage.

"People were rolling their eyes," a television insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Nobody is saying Whoopi shouldn't work, but when you're making millions every year, talking like you're living paycheck to paycheck comes across as incredibly out of touch."

The comments are said to have struck a nerve because The View has spent the past several years tightening its belt. Disney has implemented company-wide cost controls, production budgets have been squeezed, and staff have been asked to do more with fewer resources as the daytime talk show has weathered frequent political backlash.

"People have watched colleagues lose jobs, budgets get slashed and departments stretched thin," said the source. "Meanwhile, Whoopi is still making more than anyone else on the panel by a wide margin.

"It wasn't exactly a relatable moment."