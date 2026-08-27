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EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg's 'Poverty' Comments Leave 'The View' Staffers Cold

Whoopi Goldberg's 'poverty' comments reportedly leave 'The View' staff cold amid concerns over her remarks.
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg's 'poverty' comments reportedly leave 'The View' staff cold amid concerns over her remarks.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg's latest claim that she joined The View because she "needed a job" and still loves "the check" isn't getting much applause behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old Oscar winner, who earns between $5million and $7million a year – even after taking a pay cut – left co-hosts and staff stunned after suggesting she still can't afford to retire and needs the paycheck to cover her bills.

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Whoopi’s Paycheck Comments Spark Backlash

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Whoopi Goldberg's comments about needing her 'The View' paycheck reportedly left staff unimpressed.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg's comments about needing her 'The View' paycheck reportedly left staff unimpressed.

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Goldberg made the comment that she still loved and needed the paycheck on a recent episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, adding that being an EGOT winner "doesn't always translate" into being able to pay her mortgage.

"People were rolling their eyes," a television insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Nobody is saying Whoopi shouldn't work, but when you're making millions every year, talking like you're living paycheck to paycheck comes across as incredibly out of touch."

The comments are said to have struck a nerve because The View has spent the past several years tightening its belt. Disney has implemented company-wide cost controls, production budgets have been squeezed, and staff have been asked to do more with fewer resources as the daytime talk show has weathered frequent political backlash.

"People have watched colleagues lose jobs, budgets get slashed and departments stretched thin," said the source. "Meanwhile, Whoopi is still making more than anyone else on the panel by a wide margin.

"It wasn't exactly a relatable moment."

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Whoopi’s Remarks Frustrate Her Co-Hosts

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Disney's cost controls have squeezed production budgets as Goldberg reportedly remains the panel's highest-paid cohost.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Disney's cost controls have squeezed production budgets as Goldberg reportedly remains the panel's highest-paid cohost.

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According to insiders, Goldberg's comments were not well received by her co-hosts.

"Most people on the show really do worry about mortgages, tuition and everyday expenses," a source said.

"Whoopi's version of financial pressure is very different from everyone else's. There's a huge gap between protecting a multimillion-dollar lifestyle and wondering if you can pay next month's bills."

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Cutbacks Leave Staff Feeling Frustrated

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Insiders said Goldberg's remarks were not well received by her 'The View' cohosts.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Insiders said Goldberg's remarks were not well received by her 'The View' cohosts.

The source added that no one begrudges Goldberg her success, but many felt the timing couldn't have been worse.

"Morale has been tested by years of cutbacks," said the insider. "When the highest-paid person in the building says she's just hanging on for the paycheck, it doesn't exactly inspire sympathy."

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