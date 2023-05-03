Which One Is Good For Diabetes: Pork Bacon, Turkey Meat, Shrimp

We'll discuss whether diabetics can eat shrimp , turkey meat, and pork bacon and the impact these foods have on blood sugar levels .

Turkey meat has a lower GI index and carb content compared to shrimp and pork bacon.

Turkey meat contains 0.06g per 100g and has a GI of 0. On the other hand, shrimp is also lower in carbs, containing only 0.2g of carbs, but has a moderate GI equal to 50.

The glycemic index of pork bacon is unknown; however, since the carb content of it is not high (1.28g per 100g), its consumption will not raise your blood glucose levels.

Nevertheless, it is high in fat and salt; to avoid serious health problems, it's better to consume it in moderation.