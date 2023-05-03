Which One Is Good For Diabetes: Pork Bacon, Turkey Meat, Shrimp
Introduction
We'll discuss whether diabetics can eat shrimp, turkey meat, and pork bacon and the impact these foods have on blood sugar levels.
Glycemic Index and Carbohydrates
Turkey meat has a lower GI index and carb content compared to shrimp and pork bacon.
Turkey meat contains 0.06g per 100g and has a GI of 0. On the other hand, shrimp is also lower in carbs, containing only 0.2g of carbs, but has a moderate GI equal to 50.
The glycemic index of pork bacon is unknown; however, since the carb content of it is not high (1.28g per 100g), its consumption will not raise your blood glucose levels.
Nevertheless, it is high in fat and salt; to avoid serious health problems, it's better to consume it in moderation.
Type-2 Diabetes
One study [1] concluded that eating poultry meat, including turkey, as part of a vegetable-rich diet reduces the risk of becoming overweight or obese, developing cardiovascular disease, and developing type 2 diabetes mellitus. Even though turkey meat is healthy for diabetics, keep in mind that cooking methods that use high heat and open flames have been linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes [2].
Most studies [3] consider seafood a healthy food group: it has a tiny amount of carbs and omega-3 fatty acids. As a result, shrimps do not affect blood glucose levels but also can benefit diabetes.
One 2018 review [4] shows that omega-3 supplements are associated with improvements in cardiovascular markers in type 2 diabetic patients. According to the findings, supplementation is associated with significant reductions in LDL cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol, and triglycerides.
Although dietary fat has no immediate effect on blood sugar levels, eating a high-fat meal can cause digestion to slow and insulin work to become more complex. Pork bacon is considered high-fat red meat. A 2020 study [5] found that eating just 50 g of red meat daily can increase diabetes risk by 11%.
Summary
Shrimp are safe for people with diabetes because they contain low carbohydrates and high omega-3 fatty acids.
Those with diabetes can consume turkey meat. But remember to avoid turkey meat skin or smoked, dried, or salt-cured meat.
If consumed excessively, pork bacon is not healthy for diabetics since it is high in fat and salt and can cause serious health problems.