What To Know Before Buying Prescription Glasses Online

The variety of styles in frames and lenses has made glasses more than just corrective eyewear, but also a fashion accessory.

A prescription indicates what kind of lens options are available to a customer. There are single vision, bifocal, and progressive lenses. The most common type of lens is single vision. It corrects the person’s vision for one specific distance, near or far. If someone needs glasses for reading, they may have two different sets of glasses.

For those who’d rather have one pair of eyewear, there are bifocal and progressive lenses. Bifocal lenses have two distinct prescriptions in them, one on top and the other on the bottom. Progressive lenses also have two prescriptions, but there is a gradual shift between the two.

People who work long hours on the computer or devices can opt for blue light filtering lenses, which may help reduce eye strain.

Photochromic lenses darken when exposed to UV light and become clear when that light is removed. These can be a practical solution for those who prefer not to carry separate sunglasses. There are also anti-reflective coatings.

With a wide selection of frames in different styles, colors, patterns, and materials, customers can order exactly what they need to enhance their vision while also fitting their personal style.