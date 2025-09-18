What To Know Before Buying Prescription Glasses Online
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:45 a.m. ET
For those who wear prescription glasses, buying eyewear online is a convenient and affordable alternative to physical stores. The wide variety of options is very alluring for those looking to enhance their distinctive style. Before someone buys online, they should understand how to make sure they get eyewear that matches their prescription, fits comfortably, and has the details that will enhance their overall experience.
Approximately 64% of American adults wear prescription eyeglasses. The global eyewear market is valued at over $146 billion USD and is projected to reach $173 billion by 2026. In 2024, 14% of prescription eyewear was bought online, and the number is increasing.
Reading Prescriptions
It’s important to enter prescriptions accurately into the online eyewear store. Understanding a prescription is also helpful because there may be limitations to the available selection or a need for special add-ons based on it. Learning the abbreviations and what they mean gives insight into the problems with someone’s vision.
Oculus Dexter (OD) is the right eye, and Oculus Sinister (OS) is the left eye. The lens power needed to fix a person’s vision is in the Sphere (SPH) column. Nearsightedness is indicated by the minus sign (-), and farsightedness is indicated by the plus sign (+).
For those who have astigmatism, which is when an eye has a more oval shape, the CYLINDER (CYL) number indicates how to correct the curve. The AXIS indicates where the astigmatism is located on the cornea and is written in degrees between 1 and 180.
Eyewear prescriptions are valid for up to two years, and only the most up-to-date ones should be used.
Lens Types You Can Add to Prescription Glasses
The variety of styles in frames and lenses has made glasses more than just corrective eyewear, but also a fashion accessory.
A prescription indicates what kind of lens options are available to a customer. There are single vision, bifocal, and progressive lenses. The most common type of lens is single vision. It corrects the person’s vision for one specific distance, near or far. If someone needs glasses for reading, they may have two different sets of glasses.
For those who’d rather have one pair of eyewear, there are bifocal and progressive lenses. Bifocal lenses have two distinct prescriptions in them, one on top and the other on the bottom. Progressive lenses also have two prescriptions, but there is a gradual shift between the two.
People who work long hours on the computer or devices can opt for blue light filtering lenses, which may help reduce eye strain.
Photochromic lenses darken when exposed to UV light and become clear when that light is removed. These can be a practical solution for those who prefer not to carry separate sunglasses. There are also anti-reflective coatings.
With a wide selection of frames in different styles, colors, patterns, and materials, customers can order exactly what they need to enhance their vision while also fitting their personal style.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I order prescription glasses online with my current prescription? As long as someone has a current prescription (within the last 2 years), they can enter their prescription or upload it when they choose their frame, lens, and coating and are ready to order.
Q2: What lenses are best for screen use? For those who spend a lot of time in front of their computer monitor or on devices, blue light blocking lenses may reduce eye strain.
Q3: How do I make sure the glasses fit well? The best way to ensure that glasses will fit comfortably is to use the AR or VR option to try on the frames. Another option is to measure the frames of a current pair of eyeglasses and compare them to the dimensions of the frames on the website.
Q4: Are online prescription glasses reliable? The lenses provided by online eyewear retailers often meet standards set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Also, many of the online eyewear retailers have return policies, should there be any issues with a person’s order.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.