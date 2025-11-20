What to Consider When Ordering Custom Lanyards for the First Time

Lanyards are made with different materials, and some of them feel flexible and smooth. You have mainly three choices when it comes to lanyard materials.

· Polyester is quite durable, affordable, and ideal for printing. The textured feel is present, and it's available in various widths. It is not very soft on the skin, though.

· Woven lanyards give a more premium feel and a design that does not fade easily.

· You can also go for nylon-based units, and they offer a softer, silkier feel. You may also find that some brands now offer lanyards made from recycled materials.

There are numerous brands offering lanyards for various user types. You can get a good idea by checking out the 4inLanyards website.