What to Consider When Ordering Custom Lanyards for the First Time

resultresulteak
Source: vista pan/Unsplash

Nov. 20 2025, Published 2:45 a.m. ET

You may need lanyards for different needs at home or elsewhere. While ordering custom lanyards, you may feel a little unsure. There are so many options to choose from. The materials, printing methods, and clasps are all different. The reality is, you should not worry. Just figure out what suits you best for your usage.

Look at the usage needs

Before checking the available colors or logos, step back and consider how you would actually use these lanyards. Will you use them daily or occasionally, to begin with? A lanyard used in schools must be rugged than one used in a corporate environment, for example.

Choose the right materials

Lanyards are made with different materials, and some of them feel flexible and smooth. You have mainly three choices when it comes to lanyard materials.

· Polyester is quite durable, affordable, and ideal for printing. The textured feel is present, and it's available in various widths. It is not very soft on the skin, though.

· Woven lanyards give a more premium feel and a design that does not fade easily.

· You can also go for nylon-based units, and they offer a softer, silkier feel. You may also find that some brands now offer lanyards made from recycled materials.

There are numerous brands offering lanyards for various user types. You can get a good idea by checking out the 4inLanyards website.

Width and length – getting it right

Standard lanyards are 1 inch wide or a little less. The length is approximately 36 inches. That combination will work well in most situations. However, some people may also look for wider lanyards, especially when they use them for longer durations. Narrower lanyards are ideal when you are on a tight budget and need the products for limited or occasional use.

The attachment matters

This is where you can stumble, more so when buying lanyards for the very first time. Swivel hooks are a standard design that works effectively in most situations. There are also the units with bulldog clips and key rings.

If the lanyards are intended for use in access-controlled buildings, using badge-reel-based units is a sensible choice. They let users scan their badges without removing the lanyard. If the users

are younger, such as school students, opt for units equipped with Breakaway clasps. They release when you pull with force, eliminating the choking risk.

The design is also essential

When choosing the design and color, be practical. Colors need enough contrast to be readable from a distance. Bold, simple designs on lanyards look better than complex ones with gradients and fine details. The reality is that lanyards are thin, and so an intricate logo with tiny text will be hard to read from a distance.

Summing it up

You can order custom lanyards for the office or other places online. First, carefully review the product range of the available companies. See the type of customization they offer and what the average delivery time is. A bulk order may be more cost-effective for your wallet. However, do not cut down on quality and durability.

