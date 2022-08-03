What Hemp Cannabinoid Is Best Before Bed — The Top Three 'Sleepytime' Cannabinoids

Sleep doesn't seem to come as naturally to Americans as it used to. According to recent statistics, at least 70 million people in the USA report frequent sleep disturbances like insomnia. There's also evidence that more people than ever before are reaching for OTC sleep supplements, especially those with melatonin.

Interestingly, there's now a sizable number of people using hemp cannabinoids to help unwind before bed. Indeed, some customers get interested in hemp for its purported "sleep aid" benefits. While some hemp cannabinoids may help with sleep disturbances, a few compounds could deliver the opposite effect. Customers interested in hemp's sleep-promoting benefits should focus their attention on the following three cannabinoids.