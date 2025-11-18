Water Softener Maintenance: Expert Tips for Peak Performance

The water softeners function by utilizing resin beads that trap hard minerals, such as magnesium and calcium, through a process known as ion exchange. Over time, all these beads can become saturated and should be cleaned using a process known as regeneration. The system utilizes salt from the brine tank for flushing out the gathered minerals.

When it comes to optimal performance, homeowners should routinely assess the salt levels, scan the buildup, and clear the components that make the system run correctly. When these steps are overlooked, hard water enters the plumbing and disturbs the advantages of softening.