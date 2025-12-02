Your tip
Want To Gift Dog Bandanas to Your Customers but Wondering How to Choose? Here Are Some Suggestions!

Source: Jay Wennington/Unsplash

Dec. 2 2025

Whether you own a pet grooming parlor or a training school, you can surprise your customers by gifting them bandanas for their furry friends. Pet parents appreciate these gestures because they already try different things to keep their pups and dogs happy. Some buy custom T-shirts, shoes, and other items. So, a bandana can be a useful addition for them. Many would certainly make their pets wear it at least once just to see how it looks. And every time someone uses your gift, they’ll remember you and your brand. That way, you’ll stay in their minds without making any additional effort.

However, you must select the right style, color, and fabric for a bandana. Ready-made options are limited and may not meet all your requirements. Plus, they lack your personal touch. With custom designs, you can address all these areas. Online stores like 4inBandana can help with this. They create custom dog bandanas using your chosen material, color, logo, and other details. Let’s look at what can make your selection both functional and attractive.

Best dog bandana materials

Cotton, polyester, and Lycra are three popular choices. Cotton is airy and hypoallergenic. It is soft to the touch and easy to maintain. Because this fabric is gentle, even dogs with allergies can wear it. Cotton doesn't usually bleed color or shrink, so it is safe in this respect as well. Lycra is known for its wrinkle resistance, long-lasting prints, and easy care. Because it has a bit of elasticity from spandex, bandanas made from it can be perfect for active dogs or those that run and jump a lot. If you want to give these away as gifts, you can choose among these materials based on your promotional theme and the season. For example, Lycra can be selected for the holiday season because it offers a relatively snug fit.

Bandana color selection for dogs

Since custom design services give you the freedom to choose, it's easier to add your preferred details to the product, as long as the vendor offers them. Generally, active and outgoing dogs can be adorned with bright yellow, deep blue, or red bandanas. Gentle and calm-natured dogs look great in beige, misty blue, and soft pink tones. For shy dogs, light gray, lavender, and champagne gold shades work well. For confident dogs, popular choices include navy blue, dark gray, and black. Affectionate dogs can radiate even more positive energy in pastels like mint green or cream white.

How do you manage this aspect during bulk ordering? Some online stores offer different quantities to order, such as 5, 10, 25, 50, 75, etc. Depending on your expected customer footfall or brand theme, you can order two or more bandana colors. Because of this, you may not always be able to include your salon's or training school's exact brand color—but you can add your logo to make up for it. Your customers will surely appreciate this effort.

If you want to keep things simple, choose a comfortable fabric and a color that suits your brand. Just pay attention to the size and fit. Bandanas should sit snugly on a dog’s neck without being too tight. You can use a general size guide as a reference. For instance, a small size may be appropriate for poodles, while a large size works for Labradors.

