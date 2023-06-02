Vladimir Putin's Secret Mom Dies Aged 96: Inside Her Tormented Last Days After Decades of Tyrant Snubbing Her Existence
The woman who claimed to be Vladimir Putin’s “secret” mother for more than two decades passed away this week at the age of 96, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vera Putina reportedly passed away on Wednesday in the country of Georgia.
According to Telegraph, Putina’s death this week came more than 20 years after she first claimed she was the Russian president’s biological mother in 1999.
Although Putin has regularly denied his “secret” mother’s claims, Putina said that she conceived the future Russian leader during an affair with a married man in 1950 and that Putin was born on October 7 later that year.
Putina previously claimed she abandoned the 10-year-old Putin sometime in 1960 after he suffered a “childhood rampant with abuse and neglect” from Putina’s husband and Putin’s alleged stepfather, Giorgi Osepahvili.
Putin, whom his alleged mother nicknamed “Vova,” was subsequently sent to live with his grandparents in Ochyor, Russia as a result of the abuse before being placed up for adoption.
“My dream is not to die without Vova seeing me and talking to me at least once,” Putina said in one of her final interviews before her death. “I often see him in my dreams, but he doesn’t want to talk to me.”
“Both in life and in dreams, he is upset about what I did,” she continued. “He cannot forgive me.”
While Putin has regularly denied his alleged mother’s claims, Putina reportedly produced several photos of her son that bore an uncanny resemblance to the boy who would grow up to become the president of Russia.
Meanwhile, records that were discovered near the Georgian town of Metekhi – where Putin was allegedly raised before being sent to Russia and placed up for adoption – reportedly found that a Vladimir Putin was registered at a Metekhi school from 1959 to 1960.
Additional records found that a Vladimir Putin was born in the area around 1950.
Despite Putina’s shocking claims, the Kremlin has regularly insisted that Putin was born in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1952 to Vladimir Putin Sr. and Maria Shelomova.
The Russian leader was reportedly the couple’s third son, and Putin’s two older brothers died young. Putin Sr. and Shelomova both died in the 1990s.