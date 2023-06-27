Does NZT-48 Really Enhance Cognitive Performance? A User's Perspective

As an ambitious professional constantly on the lookout for ways to take my mental game to new heights, I found myself staring at a bottle of NZT-48 — the audaciously named “Limitless Pill,” a nootropic supplement by Limitless X Inc. From the get-go, I was intrigued. Having tried both Onnit AlphaBrain and Qualia in the past, I was eager to put NZT-48 to the test and see how it stacked up. With determined yet cautious optimism, I popped the cap open and decided to chronicle my cerebral adventure.

I don’t know about you, but I get tired of swallowing capsules — the more pills, the less thrilled. Here’s where NZT-48 shines — one pill packs a punch! This is a game changer compared to Onnit AlphaBrain and Qualia, where you have to juggle between 2 to 4 capsules. And who has time for that? NZT-48 streamlined my intake, which is a big plus in my book.