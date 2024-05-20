Arrested: 3 U.S. Citizens Accused of Being CIA Spies Nabbed in Congo After Failed Presidential Coup

Three American citizens were reportedly arrested by armed forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a failed coup attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An exchange of gunfire broke out around 4 AM on Sunday in the nation's capital, Kinshasa, according to several reports. A DRC spokesperson said in a televised address that the country's armed forces intercepted an attack on the presidency involving Congolese and foreign fighters near the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi.