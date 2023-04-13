Unruly Is The Agency Repping The Top Creators On OnlyFans
When you hear the word OnlyFans, you might imagine one specific scenario. The paywall app is known for its associations with explicit digital media, allowing users to upload their own content which users can subscribe to. But would it surprise you to know that for some OnlyFans users have entire management teams helping them to produce content, plan shoots and brand their image on the platform?
That’s the case for models and content creators signed by Unruly Agency, a Los Angeles-based talent firm that is totally changing the game when it comes to the influencer industry. Focused on tasteful content, high quality and consistency, Unruly helps their clients build long-lasting careers that can include brand partnerships (like all those #ad sponsored posts you see), but doesn’t exclusively rely on them.
What’s Unruly’s Backstory?
Let’s start in 2019 when Unruly Agency opened its doors and began signing talent to join its roster.
Founded By and For Influencers
Unruly is one of several influencer management companies out there. This business has actually been growing for many years. If you think influencers having managers is a little much, remember that user-generated content and influencer deals are becoming a staple in marketing budgets for major brands. Rather than asking an individual to negotiate the terms of those partnerships, a management team can step in and handle the logistics, so the influencer can focus on the content itself.
But most other influencer agencies are focused on securing brand deals. Unruly is different. Founded by Tara Electra, who has curated some of the most successful influencers and creators on social media. With tons of followers on social media, Electra is no stranger to the world of social media marketing. Unruly is the type of agency they wanted to be represented by but didn’t exist until they made it.
Creator-First Focus
So what makes Unruly so different? Its approach to talent growth, monetization, and brand partnerships. Most influencers grow their platform and hope that a larger audience size will attract larger brands and more lucrative deals. This can include sponsored posts as well as gifts and sponsored trips. More traditional talent agencies broker these deals and try to line their talent up for future content and event appearances. But this feast or famine economy isn’t set up to favor influencers. With more people than ever hoping to make it big on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, many are struggling to secure their spot in marketing campaigns. It’s near impossible for content creators to find stable, reliable income.
That’s why Unruly flipped the power dynamic. Their number one focus is helping creators grow their platform and diversify their methods of monetization, so no one is relying exclusively on brand deals. It’s a pretty exciting approach and one that has already attracted top talent who are looking to improve their content quality and invest in their careers long-term. Any influencer can achieve a flash-in-the-pan viral post. But how many can build these posts into a decades-long career? Unruly puts in the work to ensure that its creators have longevity on social media platforms.
How Unruly Approaches Paywall Platforms Like OnlyFans
That brings us to now, at this moment when social media marketing is finally getting its long-predicted shakeup, thanks to paywall platforms like Youtube, Twitch, OnlyFans, Roll, Hoo.be, and Patreon.
The OnlyFans Era
When you consider how much work goes into creating regular content for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, it’s incredible to realize that most people are doing it for free. These aren’t just places to show off your lifestyle. Really, they amount to their own television shows, in which influencers are the main characters. But television shows have crews, advertisers, and audiences paying monthly cable subscriptions. Where is that type of support for content creators?
Enter: OnlyFans.
The app everyone’s heard of but few have actually taken seriously. OnlyFans is known for sexually explicit content, but when you strip (no pun intended) the platform back to its basic service, it represents a game-changing shift for online creators. They can finally ask their most devoted audiences to pay up for access to their posts.
You might be wondering if audiences are willing to pay. And the answer is, unequivocally, yes. These days, online audiences want to go deeper with their favorite creators and social media stars. They don’t just want to see the polished highlight reel that goes on their Instagram feeds. They want to be able to connect with their favorite creators and see who they really are. Paywall apps like OnlyFans allow creators to get real with their audiences and charge a premium for that kind of access. As OnlyFans charges users a monthly subscription for each individual account they follow, it also means that influencers can start to depend on income that has nothing to do with brands.
Unruly’s Roster of Content Creators is Unmatched
For Unruly and its large collection of models and content creators, that type of income is valuable. Their approach to OnlyFans has made them one of the most sought-after agencies in the game. Just take a look at Tana Mongeau, The YouTube star with a notorious personality is famous for turning her personal life into branding opportunities. And where Tana goes, her millions of followers follow.
In addition to signing on to Unruly Agency as a model herself, Tana also leads their TAA “Tana’s Angels Agency” talent division, helping burgeoning social media stars cement themselves and build up their career, while also helping them avoid some of the mistakes she made early on.
Tana is a top creator on OnlyFans. In 2022, she shared an image on Instagram showing what she’d earned from OnlyFans so far, memorialized with a glass trophy made by Unruly. Spoiler alert? It’s in the millions.
In many ways, Tana is a representation of what Unruly can help influencers achieve. When their platforms become brands, they don’t need to rely on other brands to bolster their business.
Unruly and the Future of Content Monetization
The world of social media is always changing, but one thing is clear: Whatever happens, Unruly Agency will be blazing its own trail in the world of influencer marketing. They have set themselves apart from traditional agencies by embracing new monetization strategies, with paywall platforms like OnlyFans, which help their talent earn more money and gain more control over their content.
This innovative approach has put Unruly at the forefront of the industry, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Unruly is known for getting ahead of the curve when it comes to new platforms and opportunities for its large talent roster. The agency continues to bolt on new ways to help its talent monetize their content, such as events, merchandise, and more.
Unruly is a leader in the field and is an agency that sets an example for others to follow. With Unruly's unique approach, influencers can truly be in the driver's seat of their own careers. More power to them.