Armed to The Teeth: University of Idaho Students Packing Heat Following Murder of Four Classmates

Terrified University of Idaho students returned to school this week armed to the teeth as bumbling investigators continue their manhunt for the butcher who slaughtered four classmates, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Guns, knives, pepper spray, and kick-ass self-defense classes are the new norm for the roughly 8,000 students returning to the rural 810-acre campus after their Thanksgiving break.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their friend Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20 — were each stabbed to death inside the home at about 3 AM on November 13 with a Rambo-style combat knife.