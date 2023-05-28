The ULTIMATE Beginner's Guide to UK Online Casinos 2023

While Hollywood remains a major part of the entertainment scene in the USA, catching the latest movie is not the only way people love to have fun in their spare time. Playing casino games online has enjoyed a rapid rise in the last few years and this means iGaming is a major force within entertainment.

This is easy to see around the US, where more and more states have begun to legalize online casino gaming. iGaming though is also popular in many other parts of the world and the UK is perhaps the best example of this. The regulated UK online casino market means that anyone who is at least 18 years of age can enjoy classics like blackjack and poker at top internet casino sites.

For any keen online gamers who are planning to visit the UK on vacation or even have plans to move there permanently, this is naturally great news. But in order to get the most from playing games at the UK's best online casino sites, you need to know more about them first. So what should you be aware of in 2023?

Do your research before choosing a casino

The UK's online gambling market is vibrant, and the huge selection of casinos can feel a bit overwhelming. How do you go about deciding which ones to sign up with?

The main thing to remember is how crucial research is when selecting where to play. This is not a surprise really as it is something we do in other areas of our lives. If we were choosing affordable home gifts for example, we would research them first before spending any money.

So what sorts of things should you be looking at when doing your research into various UK iGaming sites? Most important is to find a casino which is fully regulated and licensed to operate by the UK Gambling Commission.

It is wise to look for casinos which use the latest cybersecurity features so that your personal details are protected. Excellent customer support is also an important feature, as is good functionality for mobile betting. And needless to say, you'll want a site with a large range of fun games to try.

Welcome bonuses: What should you know?

One major part of choosing which UK online casino to game at is the welcome bonuses that are on offer. These are essentially cool extras the casino gives out as a reward for registering with them.

While welcome packages were fairly simple in the early days of iGaming, they can now come in numerous forms. For this reason, it is key to understand them so you can choose one which suits you best. The most common bonuses include:

Matched deposit bonus where the casino matches your first deposit up to a certain amount;

No deposit bonus where the casino gives you free cash – you don’t even have to deposit any of your own money;

Free spin bonus where players are awarded a set number of free spins on selected slots.

Although the above are not all the possible bonuses new players can grab at UK iGaming sites, they are the most common. The key thing is to know what they mean and read through all the terms and conditions for each offer. Also think about which type of bonus you personally find most appealing. Slot fans for example might look for casinos which give out a large number of free spins when they register, while people who like to play table games might prefer a 100% bonus on their first deposit.

Don’t forget about regular promotions and bonuses

Although any ultimate beginner’s guide to UK online casinos should include information on welcome bonuses, it should also mention extras for existing players. These are promotions and special offers that reward currently registered members of an online casino.

These can also be quite varied in terms of what each casino offers. The most common promos for existing players are cashback schemes, free cash to gamble with, prize wheels, and free-to-enter tournaments. Many casinos also run loyalty schemes and VIP programs. It is worth looking at these bonuses and programs before choosing which casinos to sign up with.

Open your casino account

Once you have found a reputable online casino in the UK, you then need to open an account with them. Unless you register an account, you won't be able to play games, deposit money, or access their bonus deals. All the best British online casinos make registering for an account very simple.

Make your first deposit

After opening your casino account, the next step is to deposit some money into it. As with setting up the account, this should be very easy. All the top UK online casino sites will have a range of secure payment options to choose from.

While debit card remains a popular choice, many players now like the benefits offered by e-wallets such as Skrill. If you're a fan of cryptocurrencies, a growing number of UK casinos now accept these as a way of funding your account. It is key to note though that UK online casinos are not allowed to accept deposits made by credit card.

Find the games you want to play

Once you have found a UK casino online, registered an account, and deposited some cash into it, you are all set to start having fun. To make sure you have the best time though, you need to have a look around the casino in question and find the games you want to play.

All the top iGaming sites will have a good choice of fun games to play from the best developers around. Whether you like table games, live games, or slots, you should easily find something exciting to test out. The secret is to first figure out which casino games you like playing the most, and then find them to check out. Most platforms will have a search function and the games will be sorted into categories to make it easy to find what you're looking for.

UK online casinos in 2023: A beginner's guide

The global iGaming market is thriving right now and this is just as true in the UK as it is in the US. If you are planning on spending time in the UK soon and love playing casino games online, this is great news, but be sure to follow the tips we've given in our ultimate beginner's guide above.