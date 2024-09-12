Your tip
'Disgusting All Around': Cops Say Uber Driver Admitted to Fatally Shooting Passenger in Head After She Laughed at Size of His Genitals

Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; Unsplash

The victim called for an Uber and Francisco Valadez was the driver who picked her up, only to admit to killing her shortly afterwards, police said.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

An Uber driver was arrested in connection with the murder of an Indianapolis woman who was reported missing and then found dead in the woods the following day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, Chanti Dixon called for an Uber and then was not heard from afterward, according to police reports obtained by WTHR.

On the morning of Sept. 9, her family reported her missing to police.

Later in the day, a member of the community found Dixon’s body behind a concrete barrier not far from her home, officials said.

Police later announced they had arrested 29-year-old Francisco Valadez, the Uber driver who picked up the 30-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

Valadez reportedly told police that he tried to have sex with Dixon in the back seat of his car, but then shot her in the head when she laughed at the size of his genitals, the police reports claims.

“This is disgusting all around and it didn’t have to happen, and this family has been ripped apart," Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey said, adding, "This woman is gone from the world unnecessarily by an evil act.”

Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings told reporters that as a woman the murder “hits differently for me."

"Women, girls, mothers, they have a right to exist freely in our community without fear of something heinous happening to them," Cummings said at a news conference. "They have a right to walk, bike, order a rideshare.”

Valadez was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, authorities said. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final determination on the charges he will face.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

