EXCLUSIVE: TV Reporter Survives Being Shot in the Mouth After Abusive Ex Rams Her Car and Drags Her Out at Gunpoint — Then Turns The Weapon on Himself

Dortch, 34, who now works at WGN-TV in Chicago , recounts how she reconnected with her ex-high school sweetheart Bryant Carter, 34, in 2018.

Tough-as-nails reporter Winnie Dortch is making headlines herself as she reveals the harrowing domestic-violence nightmare that left her fighting for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

WGN-TV reporter Winnie Dortch said ex Bryant Carter subjected her and daughter Kaelie to escalating abuse.

At times, Carter could be "nice, sweet [and] funny," Dortch said.

But a dark undercurrent of violence and physical and verbal abuse clouded their affair – a pattern that escalated after he moved in with her and Kaelie, who were then living in Cleveland.

"I was called very vulgar names," she recalled. "I've been punched before, pushed, choked, yeah. It got so bad one time he went to my mom's house and threatened to shoot [it up]. It was mental abuse, making me feel like I didn't mean anything. It was physical, it was emotional, like taxing, because I did love him, and I wanted to be a family."

She finally moved out on Father's Day 2024.

That September, she landed the job with WGN-TV in Chicago – a move she says led Carter to angrily attack her at knifepoint outside a Lakewood, Ohio, McDonald's.

Luckily, she escaped with only scratches on her face. Then on October 7, 2024, after Dortch dropped Kaelie off at her daycare center, Carter appeared and repeatedly rammed her car with his vehicle.