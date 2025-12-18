Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > crime
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: TV Reporter Survives Being Shot in the Mouth After Abusive Ex Rams Her Car and Drags Her Out at Gunpoint — Then Turns The Weapon on Himself

A TV reporter was shot in the mouth by an abusive ex after he rammed her car and attacked her before turning the gun on himself.
Source: WGN NEWS/YOUTUBE

A TV reporter was shot in the mouth by an abusive ex after he rammed her car and attacked her before turning the gun on himself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tough-as-nails reporter Winnie Dortch is making headlines herself as she reveals the harrowing domestic-violence nightmare that left her fighting for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dortch, 34, who now works at WGN-TV in Chicago, recounts how she reconnected with her ex-high school sweetheart Bryant Carter, 34, in 2018.

The two began a six-year relationship, which included welcoming a daughter, Kaelie.

Article continues below advertisement

Romance Turns Violent

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
WGN-TV reporter Winnie Dortch said ex Bryant Carter subjected her and daughter Kaelie to escalating abuse.
Source: WGN NEWS/YOUTUBE; WINNIE-MARIE DORTCH/FACEBOOK

WGN-TV reporter Winnie Dortch said ex Bryant Carter subjected her and daughter Kaelie to escalating abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

At times, Carter could be "nice, sweet [and] funny," Dortch said.

But a dark undercurrent of violence and physical and verbal abuse clouded their affair – a pattern that escalated after he moved in with her and Kaelie, who were then living in Cleveland.

"I was called very vulgar names," she recalled. "I've been punched before, pushed, choked, yeah. It got so bad one time he went to my mom's house and threatened to shoot [it up]. It was mental abuse, making me feel like I didn't mean anything. It was physical, it was emotional, like taxing, because I did love him, and I wanted to be a family."

She finally moved out on Father's Day 2024.

That September, she landed the job with WGN-TV in Chicago – a move she says led Carter to angrily attack her at knifepoint outside a Lakewood, Ohio, McDonald's.

Luckily, she escaped with only scratches on her face. Then on October 7, 2024, after Dortch dropped Kaelie off at her daycare center, Carter appeared and repeatedly rammed her car with his vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

The Horrifying Moment

Article continues below advertisement
Dortch said Carter rammed her car, shot her five times, then turned the gun on himself, she says.
Source: ROCK STAAR/UNSPLASH

Dortch said Carter rammed her car, shot her five times, then turned the gun on himself, she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Dortch said: "He [then] pulls me out of the car with a gun to my head. I get out and I ran back towards the preschool. I'm running for my life. Running. Running. All of a sudden, I fell to the ground, and I see blood everywhere."

Carter had shot her five times, including once in the mouth, then fatally turned the gun on himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Recovering From The Attack

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Chris Martin is pursuing Sophie Turner in what insiders call a sad attempt to win back ex Dakota Johnson.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin's Revenge Romance! Singer's Hot New Fling With Sophie Turner Is a 'Sad Attempt' to Win Back His Ex Dakota Johnson

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee are in a memoir war as explosive divorce rumors and cheating claims grow.

EXCLUSIVE: Memoir War! Hugh Jackman and Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Racing to Drop Explosive Tell-Alls After Nasty Divorce and Cheating Rumors

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
After more than a year recovering, Dortch said her survival story helps her relate to other gun-violence victims.
Source: WINNIE-MARIE DORTCH/FACEBOOK

After more than a year recovering, Dortch said her survival story helps her relate to other gun-violence victims.

It took her more than a year to recover from the attack, but Dortch said she hopes sharing her tale of survival will inspire others to persevere and overcome.

"I do feel like the irony of this all – I do connect with victims, gun violence victims, shooting victims, because [I was] in their shoes," she said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.