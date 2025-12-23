Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-TV News Anchor Accused of Stabbing 80-year-old Mother to Death — and Claims She Acted in Self Defense in the Chilling 911 Call

An ex-TV anchor has been accused of stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death while claiming self-defense in a chilling 911 call.
Source: ANGIE MOCK/FACEBOOK; SEDGWICK COUNTY JAIL

An ex-TV anchor has been accused of stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death while claiming self-defense in a chilling 911 call.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Former TV news anchor Angelynn "Angie" Mock has made headlines herself by allegedly killing her own mom in Kansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to police, officers arrived to investigate a "reported cutting" at the mother and daughter's shared home in Wichita, Kansas, and discovered Anita Avers, 80, "unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds."

Terrified Woman Begged for Help

Police said Anita Avers, 80, was found unresponsive in bed with multiple stab wounds in Wichita.
Source: ANITA BRADLEY AVERS/FACEBOOK

Police said Anita Avers, 80, was found unresponsive in bed with multiple stab wounds in Wichita.

Avers, a marriage and family therapist, was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Cops said 47-year-old Mock, a TV news anchor at Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, was outside the home with cuts on her hands. She was treated for undisclosed injuries and taken into custody at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Local Alyssa Castro said a panicked gal had run up to the car she was in with her boyfriend and begged to use their cell phone to call 911.

"I asked her if she was OK, and she was pretty shaken up, and she seemed scared, and she just ran off," she recalled.

911 Call Claims Self-Defense Stabbing

A local said Angelynn 'Angie' Mock asked to use her phone for 911 and then ran off shaken.
Source: LAW&CRIME NETWORK/YOUTUBE

A local said Angelynn 'Angie' Mock asked to use her phone for 911 and then ran off shaken.

A 911 dispatcher allegedly told emergency responders that the calling party stabbed the mother to save herself, suggesting that the suspect may have phoned for help after allegedly stabbing Avers in self-defense.

Mock, who was most recently employed as a data management consultant, was charged with first-degree murder and is accused in the criminal complaint of "unlawfully, intentionally, and with premeditation" killing her elderly parent.

The investigation is ongoing.

