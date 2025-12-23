EXCLUSIVE: Ex-TV News Anchor Accused of Stabbing 80-year-old Mother to Death — and Claims She Acted in Self Defense in the Chilling 911 Call

Avers, a marriage and family therapist, was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Cops said 47-year-old Mock, a TV news anchor at Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, was outside the home with cuts on her hands. She was treated for undisclosed injuries and taken into custody at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Local Alyssa Castro said a panicked gal had run up to the car she was in with her boyfriend and begged to use their cell phone to call 911.

"I asked her if she was OK, and she was pretty shaken up, and she seemed scared, and she just ran off," she recalled.