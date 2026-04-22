EXCLUSIVE: Trump Fixing Royal Rift — How the Prez is Playing Peacemaker Between Estranged Prince Harry and King Charles

Peacemaking President Donald Trump is on a diplomatic mission to mend the British royal rift by reaching out to Prince Harry and his toxic wife, Meghan Markle, during King Charles' visit to America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charles, 77, is expected to attend a state dinner and address Congress as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Sources said the wily emcee would love to roll out the red carpet to the renegade Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but would settle for opening a dialogue between the monarch father and his son and American daughter-in-law.