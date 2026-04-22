EXCLUSIVE: Trump Fixing Royal Rift — How the Prez is Playing Peacemaker Between Estranged Prince Harry and King Charles
April 22 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Peacemaking President Donald Trump is on a diplomatic mission to mend the British royal rift by reaching out to Prince Harry and his toxic wife, Meghan Markle, during King Charles' visit to America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 77, is expected to attend a state dinner and address Congress as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Sources said the wily emcee would love to roll out the red carpet to the renegade Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but would settle for opening a dialogue between the monarch father and his son and American daughter-in-law.
Trump Eyes Royal ‘Peace Summit’ Plan
"There's real talk of framing this as a 'peace moment.' Trump wants to be seen as the guy who brings everyone together – whether it works or not," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
After ditching their palace duties in 2020 and settling in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., Harry, 41, and his former Suits star spouse, 44, began bashing the royal family, reportedly infuriating the king and the duke's brother, Prince William.
But as their Hollywood dreams imploded – and with their marriage on the brink – Harry is setting the stage for his return to royal life by actively pursuing enhanced security in the U.K. for him and his family, sources said.
He's been accused of using his children as leverage against his cancer-stricken father, but a face-to-face meeting negotiated by Trump could also prove uncomfortable for him and Markle.
Harry Mocks Trump, Sparks Backlash
Lippy Harry jabbed Trump during a trainwreck appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last December, saying, "I heard you elected a king" – sparking boos and groans from the audience.
Days later, during a meeting of the British American Business Council, the smart-aleck royal again risked incurring the president's wrath by taking a crack at Trump's border crossing policies.
While gushing over England's soccer teams participating in the World Cup in Los Angeles, Harry sniped: "Next year, I know we are looking forward to welcoming more Brits from across the pond. Provided they behave and if they make it through customs and past ICE."
Trump Taunts Sussexes Amid Meeting Buzz
In early 2025, Trump got in his own dig at the Sussexes. When asked if he'd revoke Harry's visa, he said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
Insiders told RadarOnline.com a potential meeting between Charles and Harry is creating a buzz in Washington, D.C., and the U.K.
"Trump is the ultimate showman," sources said. "If there's a chance to turn diplomacy into must-watch TV, he'll take it every time... Sometimes just putting the idea out there is the move. And no one trolls the room – or the world – better than Trump."