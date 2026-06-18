Trump-Backed Pastor, 34, Confesses to Cheating on Wife With Miss Oklahoma, 40 — Days After His Congressional Campaign Collapsed

Lahmeyer, the 34-year-old pastor of Sheridan Church in Tulsa, confessed that he cheated on his wife with 40-year-old Caitlin Key, Miss Oklahoma USA 2007, prior to running for Congress.

According to an investigation from the Daily Mail, the two exchanged a bevy of hot and heavy text messages during the campaign, including one in which he told her: "I enjoyed those lips."

At first, Lahmeyer denied any sort of physical relationship, only confessing to the flirtatious texts. However, after Key warned the pastor to stop lying, hinting there was more to the story, Lahmeyer came clean.

"We kissed and in 2022 I had an affair on my wife and I've owned that," he told the outlet. "But Caitlin Key and I did not have s-- during this election. There's plenty of text messages to prove that."