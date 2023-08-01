Home > Misc Triller's Momentous Leap: A Convergence of AI, Influencer Business, and Combat Sports Paves the Way for One of the Most Anticipated Public Listings of 2023 Source: unsplash By: Radar Staff Aug. 1 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

In an electrifying move that has sent ripples through the investment world, Triller, the powerhouse of AI, influencer marketing, and combat sports, has filed for a public listing on the NYSE. The announcement comes as no surprise, considering the mounting anticipation surrounding the company's meteoric rise over the past years. Garnering over 1 million monthly searches for "Triller IPO" and more than 200 articles in the last 12 months alone, Triller has captured the imagination of investors, analysts, and tech enthusiasts alike. The convergence of AI, influencer business, and combat sports has set Triller apart as a transformative force in the realm of social media, entertainment, and content creation. As the red-hot public markets continue to churn, Triller's strategic positioning at the intersection of these thriving sectors positions it for exponential growth and unprecedented opportunities in the days ahead.

A Glimpse into Triller's Phenomenal Journey

From its humble beginnings as an AI video tech company to a global sensation, Triller has taken the world by storm. Initially designed as a platform to create and share short music videos, Triller quickly found resonance among Gen Z and influencers, catapulting it into the league of household names. Its exponential growth was further fueled by fortuitous circumstances when the TikTok ban loomed large, making Triller the defacto replacement overnight, becoming the number one app in a staggering 80 countries. Today, Triller stands tall with over 500 million registered users, a testament to its wide-ranging influence across AI, Combat Sports, Influencer, Social Media, Marketing, Adtech, Event, Content, and Martech domains. The company's unique artificial intelligence system has been a driving force behind its remarkable progress, seamlessly integrating with major social media networks, including Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. This integration has led to a staggering 750 million interactions per quarter, setting new benchmarks for user engagement.

The Inexorable Rise of Combat Sports

A pivotal moment in Triller's journey came when it decided to make a bold foray into the lucrative world of combat sports. Recognizing the innate appeal and revenue potential of this genre, Triller utilized its AI-driven engagement tools to orchestrate a Tyson-Jones comeback fight, with Jake Paul's boxing debut as an undercard. The results were nothing short of groundbreaking, as Triller orchestrated the highest-grossing digital PPV event of its kind, instantly establishing itself as a prominent player in the combat sports industry.

Not content with a single success, Triller put on a number of highly successful PPV events, including a follow up to Jake Paul’s undercard on Tyson with the Paul vs. Askren event, which catapulted Jake Paul from shrinking Youtube blogger to a household name in combat sports. It then further solidified its position by acquiring the rapidly growing Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), outpacing even the mighty UFC in growth. This strategic move showcased Triller's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and capitalizing on America's burgeoning affinity for combat sports, which further boosted its reputation in the market and attracted a broader audience. From there it also acquired the largest combat sports app Fite.Tv which has over 6.5 million households and will distribute over 2000 events this year. The only real competitor to Fite, DAZN has been valued at a reported $10B plus.

The AI Advancement Revolutionizing Social Media

At the heart of Triller's triumph lies its cutting-edge AI technology, a game-changer that has propelled it far ahead of other social media networks. The integration of AI technology into virtually every social media platform has created personalized experiences for each user, catapulting Triller to the forefront of innovation. In a landscape dominated by content overload, Triller's AI detector cuts through the noise, connecting users with relevant content, brands, and creators, ultimately paving the way for monetizable interactions.

Triller's Success in the League of Titans

With its revenue doubling consistently over the last three years, Triller's staggering growth trajectory parallels the success stories of industry giants like TikTok. The comparison, however, unveils a compelling opportunity. While TikTok reached a valuation north of $100 billion at a similar stage, Triller's current valuation of $2.3 billion is but a fraction of its true potential. This tantalizing gap portends a remarkable growth story for Triller, as it continues to redefine the social media landscape with its AI prowess.

The Ecosystem of Influencers and Brands

Central to Triller's rapid ascent is its strategic alliance with top social media influencers, a dynamic that has significantly boosted its user base and engagement levels. With contracts in place with nearly all the top 100 influencers, Triller has woven a vibrant tapestry of creators, including celebrated names like Charli D’Amilio, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Josh Richards. This galaxy of influencers serves as a catalyst for further growth, attracting Gen Z and creating a formidable competitive edge. Triller's ownership of Julius, an automated brand-influencer marketplace, has further consolidated its position in the tech world. With an extensive network connecting over 25,000 brands and 2.2 million influencers, Triller has laid the foundation for unparalleled brand engagement, innovation, and growth.

Financials Analysis

Triller's Financials Signal a Compelling Investment Opportunity and Financial Growth Story Since inception, Triller has raised more than $380 million in capital, established more than 550 million user accounts across its offerings, dramatically expanded its portfolio of offerings through organic growth and strategic acquisitions and have become a diversified Technology Platform for the creation, distribution, measurement and monetization of digital, live and virtual content. Triller also produces content under its own and third-party Brands, including trendsetting music, sports, lifestyle, fashion and entertainment media that creates cultural moments, attracting users to its offerings and drives social interaction that serves as a cultural wellspring across digital society.

Revenue Growth

In a field where revenue is hard to come by, social media and AI seem to be more focused on Users than revenue growth, Triller shines. With $3.7 million of Revenue in 2020 it saw a seven fold increase in revenue year-on-year with $26.4 million in 2021, and just shy of a one hundred percent growth for 2022 with $47.7 million in 2022. It projects to more than double its revenue again for 2033 with a projected $100m+ revenue in 2023. Upon listing Triller has access to significant capital. With access to over $500million in capital after listing, it seems to be well capitalized with resources available for growth. According to its filing, its last independent valuation set the enterprise value of the company at $2.3 Billion. The reference pricing of the direct listing, which will be influenced by the bankers, the market maker and market conditions seems to be expected to be at or above this range. Trillers comps also bode well for Trillers future.

Triller has been called the only viable alternative to Tiktok and with TikTok currently valued at $500 Billion Triller should have no issue holding a $2.3 Billion dollar value. When TikTok was doing shy of $200 Million it was valued at $100 Billion, nearly 50x the valuation of Triller. Dazn has reportedly been valued at north of $10 Billion and seems to be the only viable comp for Triller’s wholly onwed Fite.Tv with Amplify.Ai’s closest comparatives being OpenAi recently valued at $27 Billion and finally the UFC recently valued at north of $10billion the WWE sold for north of $9 Billion the BKFC, growing faster than either, adds significantly to Trillers financial growth story.

The Future Awaits the Unstoppable Force

As Triller gears up for its public listing on the NYSE, the excitement surrounding the company is palpable. With its innovative technology, strategic acquisitions in the combat sports industry, and a burgeoning ecosystem of influencers and brands, Triller is poised to shatter the boundaries of social networking and redefine entertainment for a generation. The stage is set for Triller to unleash its true potential, captivating audiences worldwide with its unique blend of AI-driven engagement, influencer partnerships, and combat sports prowess. In an era where content is king, and social media reigns supreme, Triller stands resolute as the trailblazer, the maverick, and the pioneer, revolutionizing the way we connect, engage, and celebrate the world of content creation and combat sports. As investors prepare to embrace the future of social networking, Triller's momentous leap beckons us all to join the exhilarating journey of innovation and boundless possibilities.