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Top Roofing Companies in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

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Source: Immo Wegmann/Unsplash

July 9 2026, Updated 12:53 p.m. ET

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The roofing service providers in Fredericton are the silent guardians who protect homes and roofs from ice, Atlantic winds, and snowstorms. The established companies offer solutions that meet the needs of the clients. Their personalized solutions have made them a force to reckon with. There are several roofing companies in Fredericton that you can check out. Here, we have shared details about 5 roofing companies for you to read and select from.

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Artisan Roofing Inc

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Having a perfect 5-star customer rating, Artisan Roofing Inc has all you want in a service provider. They install a roof within a day using the latest technologies, and are also known for:

  • Innovative aerial technology to provide precise virtual quotes and drone project estimates.
  • Offering a lifetime warranty on artistry and materials.
  • Offering dual specialization in the asphalt shingle and steel roofing systems.

Therefore, if you are planning to install a new roof in Fredericton, this company will effectively meet all your needs within a reasonable budget.

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Top Tier Roofing Ltd.

This company is known for its high-end residential and commercial roofing services and has a 5-star client rating. It specializes in roof replacement and repair, as well as snow removal. The company has built a strong reputation for using top-tier products and adhering to a strict safety culture. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, they work closely with each customer to develop a unique solution tailored to their budget.

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Tytans Roofing

Also, with a 5-star rating and a favorable reputation, Tytans Roofing is known for reliable repairs, installation, inspection, and maintenance services. Other than this, the company is also known for:

  • It's trained experts who focus on preserving structural integrity and improving property value.
  • In-depth inspections and meticulous craftsmanship that ensure the roofs withstand local climatic conditions and challenges.
  • Providing roofing solutions that last long and stand the test of time, and even harsh weather conditions.
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Casey Butler Roofing Ltd

With 15 years of experience in residential and commercial roofing, Casey Butler Roofing Ltd has a 5-star client rating. They provide free estimates and efficiently complete your project to the highest quality standards. Their projects are known for clockwork reliability and cleanliness at the job site. They also provide snow removal during the winter months and support other roofing requirements.

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Reliable Roofing

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With a 5-star client rating, Reliable Roofing is known for its durable products and consistent service. They can provide residential roofing services, emphasizing long-lasting repairs and fast job completion. It is a trusted service provider and is well-regarded by homeowners seeking reliable roofing services in Fredericton.

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Final Verdict

The time has come to select one from the above. It will be a wise decision to choose Artisan Roofing Inc, as the company uses advanced tools and technologies and understands customer needs and pain points. Their partnering approach has enabled them to build customer goodwill and trust over the years. To learn more about this company, visit https://artisanroofing.ca/. Working with a reliable service provider is always beneficial because they know what to do.

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