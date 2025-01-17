Top 5 New Professions: Preparing for the Challenges and Opportunities of the Tech Era

At a time when technology is developing at an unprecedented pace, a snowball effect is being created on society and economics. The professional landscape, particularly in the tech sphere, is the first area to feel the full effect of the change. Despitemassive tech layoffs of 2023, talent shortages in IT are undeniable, with brands competing for the best human talent.

Overall, the 21st century seems a good time to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers, but it is uncertain whether the tech roles of today will remain recognizable or whether society can adapt to the fast-paced technological changes. While no one can foresee the future, some career trends are already transparent. Below are the top five relatively new professions that are already in high demand, and from the looks of it, these jobs will keep redefining the tech landscape for years to come.