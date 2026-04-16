Top 4 Coinremitter Features for Easy Crypto Payment Integration

1. Pricing Widget: Perfect for Subscription Businesses

If you run a SaaS platform or any business with different pricing plans, you know how important it is to show those options clearly. Showing multiple subscription tiers along with crypto payments can get complicated. It often needs custom development unless you pick the right tool.

With the Pricing Widget from this cryptocurrency payment gateway, you can create clean, professional pricing tables (stacks) that can also include crypto payment functionality. You can show multiple plans side by side and adjust the content and pricing. You can also adjust it to match your website's look. You can also connect multiple crypto wallets to accept different cryptocurrencies.

What really helps here is the visual customization. You also have a live preview as you build it. So you can see exactly what it looks like before publishing. You can also use custom CSS for additional customization.

Who Can Use the Pricing Widget

SaaS businesses

Subscription services

Membership platforms

Gaming platforms

Entertainment platforms

2. Presale Widget: Built for Token Launches

Launching a crypto project usually means handling token distribution in multiple stages, each with its own pricing and timing. Managing all those payments manually can get messy very fast unless you use something made for it.

The Presale Widget from this crypto payment gateway handles the full token sale process. You can create up to four rounds with different pricing strategies, which helps build urgency and reward early buyers. It supports payments in multiple cryptocurrencies via linked wallets and provides useful data through stats. This helps you plan the next distribution round based on customer behavior.

The widget gives you ready-to-use JavaScript code. You can embed on your website to publish the widget. You can customize the button's appearance based on your cryptocurrency project. It also has some necessary security features, such as IP and domain whitelisting. Also, there is support for a callback URL for real-time transaction updates.

The Presale Widget lets you accept payment in crypto for your ICO. You can also provide a reliable presale experience using the same.

Who Can Use the Presale Widget

ICO launches

Token presales

Crypto projects

Blockchain startups

3. Payment Button: The Simplest Way to Accept Crypto Payments

Sometimes you don't need a complex setup to accept payment in crypto. For donations, one-time products, or small services, a simple and minimal way is enough.

This crypto payment processor offers a solution with the Payment Button. This feature lets you create a clickable button to accept crypto payments. It offers multiple customization options. Therefore, you can set its appearance to your business requirements. Custom input fields are also there to let customers submit basic information.

It supports multiple cryptocurrencies. It also includes many useful features. Tracking, callback URLs, success page redirects, and IP/domain security settings help you improve the payment experience. The final button output is responsive. So, it can load smoothly on any screen size.

Who Can Use the Payment Button Widget

Small businesses

Freelancers

NGOs

Single product sellers

Service providers

4. Payment Page: Accept Crypto Without a Website

What if you don't even have a website, or you want to send a payment link quickly? The Payment Page widget solves that. It creates a standalone crypto payment page with its own shareable link. No integration needed.

You can create payment pages in just a few steps with three pricing options: fixed amounts, user-defined amounts (great for donations), or quantity-based pricing for bundles. You can add up to ten pricing fields and include custom fields for customer details.

It also comes with some really useful features, such as goal tracking (for targets or fundraising), automatic email receipts, social sharing options, and expiry settings for limited-time offers. You can also track how things are performing using the built-in widget statistics.

You can fully control the branding, too. You can add your logo, color, and text. You can connect multiple wallets to accept different currencies.

Who Can Use the Payment Page Widget