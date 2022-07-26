Top 3 Practical Uses Of Hemp Products
The therapeutic and medical benefits of whole hemp products have resulted in the ballooning of the market for these products. This is because hemp has very low quantities of the hallucinogenic cannabinoid THC along with higher amounts of CBD and due to its minimal side effects. Owing to these positive qualities, it is being extensively used in making many types of products as well as applications. Hence, it is being legalized in many countries and is legal in many states of the US. Moreover, it must be remembered that the hemp plant has been used in traditional medicines and treatments in oriental countries for thousands of years. Following are some of the popular applications of hemp-derived products.
Food And Drinks
It is a fact that hemp plants are still used in parts of Russia and many parts of Asia as a source for sustenance. Moreover, hemp seeds are very much edible and nutritious because of the high amounts of fatty acids and amino acids contained in them. Besides, 65% of the proteins contained in hemp are globulin edestin that can give all the proteins required by our body. You should also know that natural hemp seed oil has high amounts of antioxidants and because of this, it is used in many anti-aging products as well.
As mentioned earlier, due to the high amounts of fatty acids, they are useful in maintaining the health of the circulatory system which includes the tissues of blood vessels and arteries. Not only that, but it is also useful in maintaining the health of eyes, skin, and hair and helps to keep them healthy. Moreover, hemp seeds also contain minerals, vitamins, and phytosterols. Because of this, some scientists have suggested the use of hemp seed products to tackle hunger in many parts of the world.
Last but not least, because of the presence of high amounts of cannabidiol CBD, it can also help in maintaining a good immune system and overall health. Due to all these benefits of hemp-derived foods and drinks, it can be useful in fighting malnutrition of children in third world countries.
Medicine
As mentioned earlier the predominant cannabinoid found in the hemp plant is cannabidiol or CBD followed by THC and hence there are many medical and therapeutic benefits for hemp-derived products. For example, a combination of CBD and THC is used to treat epileptic seizures as well as such a combination is more effective in managing pain. Moreover, full-spectrum hemp products have an entourage effect and hence they are much better than pure CBD products such as isolates. Because of this, products such as full-spectrum hemp oil have profound effects in treating many ailments.
As a result of its effect on the immune system, these are also very good when used for healing wounds. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory and analgesic property of CBD makes it very useful in recovery for athletes when used in their training regimen. Besides, it is also found that CBD can be useful in cancer treatment as it slows down the spread of tumor cells. There are other uses such as it is useful in preventing relapse in substance abuse patients.
Skin Care And Cosmetics
The hemp seed oil has high amounts of nutrients and hence it is very good as a hair care and skin care product. This is because of the high amounts of antioxidants along with fatty acids contained in it and as a result of this, it helps to retain moisture along with building up collagen levels in the skin. Because of this, it helps to keep the skin young and useful as an anti-aging ingredient in creams and lotions. Moreover, it is much more effective than vitamin E because of the presence of omega 6 and 9 fatty acids. Now, let us look in detail into some of the practical uses of hemp-based products skin and hair care products.
Anti-aging Cream: When we age the fatty acids that are contained within the cells of our skin are reduced and thereby affect the collagen levels that give the skin its elasticity. Because of this, the skin becomes thin and wrinkles are formed as well as it reduces the healing capacity of the skin. Because of the high amounts of fatty acids contained in hemp seed oil along with its anti-inflammatory property, it is useful in reducing the aging process of the skin.
Acne: Acne is caused by the excessive secretion of the sebaceous gland resulting in the blocking of skin pores resulting in pimples and skin inflammation, which is predominant in teenagers. Because of the high amounts of CBD present in hemp extracts and the therapeutic qualities of hemp seed oil used in these skincare creams and lotions, using them helps in the treatment of acne.
Hair Care: As already pointed out, because of the high amounts of fatty acids contained in hemp seed oil that are essential in building proteins they are a useful ingredient in hair care products. This is because it helps in the formation of keratin i.e. protein that is an important structural material of the hair. Moreover, its high lipid profile helps to maintain the elasticity and shine of the hair. Therefore, more brands are coming up with hemp-infused hair care products that are better than many synthetic products.