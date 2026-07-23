Tom Brady's Shock WWE Move to Trigger 'Run for Presidency' — Claims NFL Insider
July 23 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET
Tom Brady's move into WWE is part of a wider plan to run for presidency, an NFL insider has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the seven-times Super Bowl winner, 48, is rumored to be in talks over making a WWE appearance to increase his global brand post-retirement.
'Tom Brady Running For President Is Not Some New Thing'
And according to insider Mike Florio, he believes Brady may be "cosying up" to the wrestling fanbase in a bid to gain support for a potential presidency bid.
He said: "I spoke yesterday about Tom Brady's foray into the world of WWE and I got an email from a reader that I think may have been more accurate than I initially wanted to admit.
"There are two ways of looking at this. One, it's a sort of bizarre mid-life crisis for Tom Brady, it's an exercise in ego, can't get enough, got to do more.
"There's also a chance it is part of a broader plan. Is Tom Brady trying to cosy up to the wrestling base when it comes to for running for office?
"I did research this morning and the idea of Tom Brady running for president is not some new thing."
Standing Against Donald Trump
Florio discussed reports that Brady's controversial former business partner Sam Bankman-Fried encouraged him to not only consider a political career, but also to consider standing against Donald Trump before he won the Republican nomination to run for a second term in office.
A report from Puck in February 2024 claims Bankman-Fried told multiple people around him that he wanted Brady to run for the G.O.P nomination and as far back as 2022 was sounding out if the quarterback could be convinced.
Bankman-Fried is currently in jail after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024 for a massive fraud on hundreds of thousands of customers that unraveled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
A 'Superior Candidate' To Trump
Brady was one of several celebrities who endorsed FTX and was an ambassador.
Florio continued: "There is an article written after the Bucs won the Super Bowl explaining that Brady would be an idea presidential candidate at the appropriate time.
"Sam Bankman-Fried was reportedly urging Brady to run in 2024. Sam Bankman-Fried, who was at one point a business partner of Tom Brady's and is now behind bars serving a sentence for the various things that happened when FTX collapsed.
"I don't know how that hasn't stuck to Brady in the way that it should but that's a different issue. He did lose the value of the shares that he got when he became a sponsor of FTX.
"But Sam Bankman-Fried was urging Brady to run in 2024. He thought that Brady would be a superior candidate to the person who eventually got the Republican nomination and won his second term in the White House (Donald Trump).
"So, hey, we know how the world is now. You don't have to be a career politician. You don't have to have any experience running anything. Brady at least has experience in business, experience in sports, life experiences, name recognition."
And Florio seems to think that a political run would be better for Brady's reputation than picking fights with Logan Paul in the wrestling ring.
"Maybe that's the play," Florio said. "And the good news would be if he ever would run for president and win, maybe at that point Tom Brady would focus on one job and one job only."