Tom Brady's Shock WWE Move to Trigger 'Run for Presidency' — Claims NFL Insider

RadarOnline.com can reveal the seven-times Super Bowl winner, 48, is rumored to be in talks over making a WWE appearance to increase his global brand post-retirement.

Tom Brady's move into WWE is part of a wider plan to run for presidency, an NFL insider has claimed.

And according to insider Mike Florio, he believes Brady may be "cosying up" to the wrestling fanbase in a bid to gain support for a potential presidency bid.

He said: "I spoke yesterday about Tom Brady's foray into the world of WWE and I got an email from a reader that I think may have been more accurate than I initially wanted to admit.

"There are two ways of looking at this. One, it's a sort of bizarre mid-life crisis for Tom Brady, it's an exercise in ego, can't get enough, got to do more.

"There's also a chance it is part of a broader plan. Is Tom Brady trying to cosy up to the wrestling base when it comes to for running for office?

"I did research this morning and the idea of Tom Brady running for president is not some new thing."