Could OceanGate Face Criminal Charges for the Titan Sub Disaster?

The Titan sub remains missing in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Titanic wreck, but questions are already arising about a potential criminal probe, according to reports.

As Front Page Detectives reported, the 22-foot Titan lost contact with its launching ship on June 18 while descending over 12,000 feet to explore the Titanic on the oceanfloor. Passengers who paid $250,000 to be onboard the vessel include billionaire Hamish Harding, French Navy veteran PH Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, and Dawood’s son, Suleman Dawood. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is also on the sub.

The five passengers paid $250,000 each and signed a waiver that mentioned the possibility of death three times, according to reports, but criminal defense attorney Joshua Ritter claims OceanGate may not be “totally protected from criminal liability.”

“The question of whether OceanGate could face criminal liability has yet to be answered, but some government or perhaps a combination of governments will definitely investigate this tragedy, ”Ritter, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor who now works at El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, told the Daily Mail.