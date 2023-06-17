Home > Misc Triller: An Unprecedented Bet on AI – A Trojan Horse in the Social Network Realm By: Radar Staff Jun. 17 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

In an era where the stakes are at an all-time high in the digital world, one company stands tall, rising above the clamour to position itself as the prime player in the global tech landscape. Triller, a versatile AI-driven company, co-founded by the dynamic duo of Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht, is challenging the boundaries of tech innovation and reshaping the digital evolution narrative. Rewind to 2019, Triller stepped onto the tech scene with a daring vision, intending to compete with tech behemoths like Google, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter. Despite a budget incomparable to its rivals, Triller needed world-renowned brands to share its audacious vision. With an aggressive marketing strategy, Triller gained significant media presence, sparking debates, and becoming a household name. However, beneath the dazzling headlines and immense public attention, Triller was quietly setting the stage for an unprecedented technological revolution. While the world perceived Triller as an ambitious social media network, the company was strategically positioning itself as an AI powerhouse, ready to take the reins of digital transformation.

A pivotal moment in Triller's journey was the Tyson vs. Jones event, which set records as the highest-selling digital Pay-Per-View boxing event in history. This was the beginning of Triller's ingenious merge of AI, combat sports, and social media. The astounding success paved the way for the launch of Triller Fight Club, a partnership with Snoop Dogg that continued to shatter records. This pattern of trailblazing innovation was mirrored in Triller's decision to challenge major music labels – an audacious move unseen before in the social media sphere. The company found itself on a global stage as another TikTok ban loomed and with the impressive growth of its subsidiary, BKFC, which rapidly became one of the fastest-growing combat sports leagues.

Triller's evolution into an AI-centric powerhouse has been nothing short of extraordinary. It has not only raised hundreds of millions of dollars at north of a $2 Billion valuation but is also set to go public on the NYSE with an overwhelmingly positive market outlook. The world had to catch up to Triller's narrative. Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and executive chairman of Triller, recalls, "From our inception in 2019 until probably 6 months ago when we would explain the core of Triller is its AI which is embedded into virtually every other social media platform including Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, WhatsApp, Youtube and others, people would look at us as if we were speaking Greek. Now it’s as if everyone all of sudden had a crash course education in AI and they understand what we are doing. We are not a social media network we are an AI company which uses social media and content that consumers share, ingest and often pay for to maximize our utility from our AI.”

A prominent testament to Triller's prowess is its role in the creator economy. By offering groundbreaking tools to creators and brands, Triller enables content production, distribution, engagement, and monetization on an unprecedented scale. Triller’s AI effectuates over 750 million interactions monthly, with over 50 million users. The company’s AI stack empowers creators to connect and grow their audiences at super-human scale. This technological innovation extends to Triller’s wholly owned subsidiary Amplify.ai, which has been embraced as a leading customer acquisition channel. The use of AI in customer engagement is no more a future possibility, it's the present reality with Triller leading the charge. With statistics like a 41.5% average engagement rate, a 36% average opt-in rate, an 85% average message open rate, and a 24% average CTR, Triller's AI is unparalleled. These impressive numbers are backed by a suite of over 40 AI patents, the testament to Triller's innovative drive.

Triller has its eyes set on establishing itself as the new frontier for content, creators, and commerce. Today, AI is seen as the DNA of the company. With AI embedded in its very core, Triller has become an indispensable asset to Fortune 500 companies, influencers, celebrities, and content creators. By bringing together several diverse elements - AI, social media, combat sports, and direct distribution to consumers, Triller presents a unique investment opportunity in the digital economy. The combination of AI and combat sports is especially potent, demonstrated by Triller's ownership of BKFC, the fastest-growing combat sport in the world, and Fite.TV, the largest combat sports app in 6.5 million households. Triller's approach to AI harnesses the power of short and long-form content. The AI-driven strategy is tailored to enhance user engagement and experience, directly influencing the consumption patterns of digital content. With AI at the core, Triller is paving the way for a new era in digital media consumption, commerce, and social interaction.

Looking ahead, the anticipation surrounding Triller's public listing on the NYSE is building. Triller has successfully raised over $300 Million at valuations higher than $2 Billion and is expected to go public in the next couple of months. With a strong track record, a unique AI-driven strategy, and vast potential for future growth, Triller's public listing promises to be one of the most highly anticipated events of 2023. The rise of Triller demonstrates the immense potential of AI in reshaping the digital landscape. As the digital world continues to evolve, Triller's AI-driven approach sets the company apart from traditional social networks. It's the only platform that has been able to successfully leverage AI, social media, combat sports, and direct-to-consumer distribution. The company's disruptive approach makes it an attractive proposition for investors and consumers alike.

Triller is at the forefront of a technological revolution, marking a significant shift in the way brands and consumers interact in the digital space. With an AI engine that's embedded in virtually every social media platform, Triller is truly a de facto player in the AI industry. It's more than just a social network or a content creation platform – it's the future of tech. Bobby Sarnevesht, Triller's co-founder and Executive Chairman, concluded, "At Triller, we believe in the power of AI to transform social interactions, content creation, and commerce. We are not just building a platform – we are pioneering a new digital era." By betting on AI and making strategic investments in key growth areas, Triller has managed to position itself at the heart of the digital revolution. As it gears up to go public, the world will be watching to see how this daring venture continues to reshape the tech industry. Triller isn't just an impressive bet on AI - it's a testament to the transformative power of innovative thinking in the tech space.