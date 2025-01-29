'The Voice U.S.' star Ryan Whyte Maloney's Cause of Death Confirmed As Suicide After He Was Found Dead Aged 44 — Following Final Haunting Instagram Clip Showing Him at a Bar

Just hours before his death, he shared a video of himself at a bar.

"Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking," Whyte Maloney said in the clip shared on his Instagram Stories.

Whyte Maloney, from Traverse City, Michigan, appeared on the 2014 series of the TV talent show and was on Blake Shelton's team and was one of the songwriter's top five artists.