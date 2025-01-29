Your tip
'The Voice U.S.' star Ryan Whyte Maloney's Cause of Death Confirmed As Suicide After He Was Found Dead Aged 44 — Following Final Haunting Instagram Clip Showing Him at a Bar

stus image templates
Source: Instagram

Ryan Whyte Maloney has died aged 44 and the singer's cause of death has been confirmed as suicide, after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

The Voice U.S. star Ryan Whyte Maloney has tragically died aged 44.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer’s cause of death was suicide, after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Embedded Image

The singer died hours after posting on his Instagram Stories about being in a bar for a private party.

Just hours before his death, he shared a video of himself at a bar.

"Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking," Whyte Maloney said in the clip shared on his Instagram Stories.

Whyte Maloney, from Traverse City, Michigan, appeared on the 2014 series of the TV talent show and was on Blake Shelton's team and was one of the songwriter's top five artists.

He wowed The Voice U.S, judges in his audition and all four coaches on the panel turned.

The star performed the hit track Lights by Journey in his blind audition and managed to get through two battle rounds on the hit show.

He was invited back to perform at that year's finale, won by Josh Kaufman.

Whyte Maloney starred alongside some of the biggest A-listers in music during his stint on The Voice, including Ed Sheeran, Usher and Shakira.

And he regularly starred at Shelton's bar Ole Red, more than a decade after appearing on the popular TV show.

blake shelton put out to pasture on fat farm
Source: MEGA

Whyte Maloney was on Blake Shelton's team during the 2014 season for The Voice U.S., which was eventually won by Josh Kaufman.

He opened Shelton's venue at Las Vegas, performing on the opening night.

And he starred alongside The Voice coach on two consecutive nights at the bar and enjoyed an ongoing residency at Ole Red.

Whyte also performed in clubs and honky-tonk bars between 2010-2013 and took to the stage at national festivals.

The star released songs Hillbilly, Michigan Moonlight and Living With No Directions on country radio.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Whyte Maloney performed the hit track Lights by Journey in his blind audition and managed to get through two battle rounds on the hit show.

He lived by the motto: "Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible."

Whyte Maloney last posted on Instagram two days before his death.

He shared a post about Bryan Adams' single (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

The song was the soundtrack for the hit movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner.

He wrote: "Gen Z kids will never know of 1991's 17-week long reign of terror brought about by Bryan Adams and the Robin Hood soundtrack."

Whyte Maloney added: "It was real, you couldn't watch MTV or VH1 and not toggle this and then you shut the TV off and turn on the radio.

"And it rocked."

The comments underneath the post have been flooded with tributes.

Scores of fans have told the singer to "rest in paradise."

Other music lovers have reminisced about how they got to watch Whyte Maloney perform before his death.

"We loved him, he was so nice and fun. So sad," one mourner posted.

Fellow Voice alumni Sisaundra Lewis posted on a broken heart emoji and penned "RIP."

Sisaundra starred on the same season as Whyte Maloney.

