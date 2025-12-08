The Top Dads on Social Media Who Are Inspiring, Helpful, and Fun to Follow

@ratedrcope& @christian4peeps – Adam Copeland & Jay Reso are professional wrestlers turned fitness entrepreneurs and devoted dads. Their fitness board product Pure Plank helps parents stay strong (literally and figuratively), and they share both family moments and motivational content with their new product across their socials, while also showing off their badass moves as fathers in the ring currently!

@cole.labrant – Cole LaBrant and family are a phenomenon. With around 5 million followers on social media, Cole shares content that blends faith, family, humor, and life with his five children. Whether it’s weekend adventures, parenting wins and messes, or faith-filled encouragement, his posts resonate with so many parents.

@ryanserhant – Most people know him from reality and real estate. What’s cool is that Ryan Serhant (2.7M+ followers) also shares life as a father (daughter Zena), husband, CEO, and creator. He gives peeks at balancing the high-stakes world of real estate and business with the demands (and joys) of family.

@sergeiurban (aka TheDadLab) – Sergei has built a strong community of millions through science, STEM, parenting tips, and fun experiments with his kids. His content both entertains and educates. If you like seeing cool learning moments mixed with dad life, he’s one to follow.

@andrewdeast – Former athlete turned family content creator alongside his Olympian wife Shawn Johnson, Andrew East shows how life can be family first, even when your schedule is wild. Between kids, traveling, and business, he brings a grounded, relatable voice to fatherhood.

@lpucket – Larry Puckett is a venture capitalist based in Texas who shows that entrepreneurship, mentoring, and family can live side by side at any age. As a father and grandfather who works out daily, his posts encourage others to follow their dreams while staying present with their families. His feed is motivational, real, and inspiring.