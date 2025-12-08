The Top Dads on Social Media Who Are Inspiring, Helpful, and Fun to Follow
Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:07 a.m. ET
Fatherhood comes in many flavors: adventure, health, entrepreneurship, creativity, wrestling, children’s books, music, faith—and sometimes a mix of all of those. This year, some dads are doing more than just snapping family pics; they’re mentoring, hustling, entertaining, and proving that being a parent doesn’t mean sidelining your dreams. Here are some of the top American-based fathers on social media (IG) who are doing just that, and are absolutely worth following for the rest of 2025 and well beyond with their kids by their sides…
@ratedrcope& @christian4peeps – Adam Copeland & Jay Reso are professional wrestlers turned fitness entrepreneurs and devoted dads. Their fitness board product Pure Plank helps parents stay strong (literally and figuratively), and they share both family moments and motivational content with their new product across their socials, while also showing off their badass moves as fathers in the ring currently!
@cole.labrant – Cole LaBrant and family are a phenomenon. With around 5 million followers on social media, Cole shares content that blends faith, family, humor, and life with his five children. Whether it’s weekend adventures, parenting wins and messes, or faith-filled encouragement, his posts resonate with so many parents.
@ryanserhant – Most people know him from reality and real estate. What’s cool is that Ryan Serhant (2.7M+ followers) also shares life as a father (daughter Zena), husband, CEO, and creator. He gives peeks at balancing the high-stakes world of real estate and business with the demands (and joys) of family.
@sergeiurban (aka TheDadLab) – Sergei has built a strong community of millions through science, STEM, parenting tips, and fun experiments with his kids. His content both entertains and educates. If you like seeing cool learning moments mixed with dad life, he’s one to follow.
@andrewdeast – Former athlete turned family content creator alongside his Olympian wife Shawn Johnson, Andrew East shows how life can be family first, even when your schedule is wild. Between kids, traveling, and business, he brings a grounded, relatable voice to fatherhood.
@lpucket – Larry Puckett is a venture capitalist based in Texas who shows that entrepreneurship, mentoring, and family can live side by side at any age. As a father and grandfather who works out daily, his posts encourage others to follow their dreams while staying present with their families. His feed is motivational, real, and inspiring.
@dustin_and_burton – This two-dad family gives a warm, honest view into LGBTQ+ parenthood. Their feed is full of love, humor, everyday parenting, and representation, which many followers find both refreshing and important.
@zackteperman – Zack Teperman is a single dad running a top public relations firm (ZTPR) alongside other side passion projects, bringing his daughter along for the ride whether it's at speaking engagements in front of thousands or on fun adventures, both local and across the globe. He even co-wrote a children’s book, I Love You More, with his daughter Chloe and his content proves parenting doesn’t have to slow you down—it can amplify life.
@the_leighton_show – Chip Leighton adds levity to fatherhood. His skits, sarcasm, and humor hit especially for those days when parenting feels overwhelming. He’s one of the funniest dads to follow.
@iamdevale– Devale Ellis is a former professional athlete turned actor, entrepreneur, and doting father of four. His social media mixes candid family life with commentary on marriage, parenting, and personal growth. He uses his platform to show how vulnerability, humor, and authenticity can make fatherhood deeper and more relatable.
@colinwayne1 – Colin Wayne is a decorated US Army veteran who overcame serious injury while at war, then transitioned into entrepreneur and dad of three. His motto “People Over Profit” shows up in how he lives and what he posts—adventure, recovery, business, and family all in one feed.
@matthewtishler – Matthew Tishler is a multi-platinum producer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, and also a proud new father. On social media, he shares behind-the-scenes glimpses into his creative process for hit songs (especially for family entertainment networks) while weaving in moments of his life with a child. His account gives parents a peek behind the magic—how songs get made, the ups and downs of studio days, and why creativity and fatherhood feed each other.
@iacovone – Dr. Domenic Iacovone, founder of the popular Relive Health clinics, shares about wellness, health and keeping body and mind in shape—not just for oneself but for the kids depending on you to live a long and healthy life. He’s balancing being a health professional, entrepreneur and a hands-on dad in his posts of life and luxury.
These dads all bring something different to the picture: some mentor, some make us laugh, some make us think, and all of them show that being a father in today’s world is about more than checklists and potty training—it’s about presence, passion, and purpose.