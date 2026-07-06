‘The Naked Gun' Creator David Zucker Throws Shade at Liam Neeson Reboot on SDR Show
July 6 2026, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET
Director and writer David Zucker is sharing his candid thoughts on the new The Naked Gun reboot, revealing that he and his longtime collaborators had a very different vision for reviving the beloved comedy franchise.
During a recent appearance on Ralph Sutton’s The SDR Show, Zucker explained that the reboot currently starring Liam Neeson was never the version he wanted to make. Instead, he said his team had already developed a script with comedian Andy Samberg in mind before the project unexpectedly changed direction.
David Zucker Says Andy Samberg Was His First Choice
While discussing the reboot, Zucker recalled that he and his collaborators had already pitched their own take on The Naked Gun to Paramount.
“We submitted to Paramount. They actually liked the script and they were going to proceed,” Zucker explained.
According to the filmmaker, development appeared to be moving forward before communication suddenly stopped.
“But suddenly we encountered radio silence.”
Zucker believes the studio ultimately shifted its focus after Seth MacFarlane became involved with a new version starring Liam Neeson.
“Evidently, Seth MacFarlane, who’s a big, successful director, producer, came in with Liam Neeson.”
The filmmaker emphasized that the final reboot was not the direction his team envisioned.
“He wanted to do a copy of Naked Gun, which was not our idea. We didn’t think it was a good idea.”
Why David Zucker Didn’t Think Liam Neeson Was the Right Fit
Zucker acknowledged Neeson’s talent but questioned whether the Oscar-nominated actor was the right choice for a spoof comedy.
“Legitimately, they just thought Naked Gun means you have an old guy.”
He argued that the original concept of casting an older dramatic actor in an absurd comedy worked because it was unexpected when Leslie Nielsen starred in the 1988 film.
“But that was an idea that was fresh, you know, 40 years ago, which is not a surprise anymore.”
Zucker went on to praise Neeson as an actor while maintaining that he wasn’t the type of performer typically suited for parody films.
“Besides, Liam Neeson is a fine actor. He’s an Oscar-quality guy. And you don’t use those guys for a spoof.”
Instead, Zucker said he had imagined Andy Samberg leading a fresh take on the franchise.
The Liam Neeson Reboot Has Been Performing Well
Despite Zucker’s reservations, The Naked Gun reboot has found success with both critics and moviegoers.
The comedy recently surpassed $50 million at the domestic box office, marking Neeson’s first film in more than five years to cross that milestone. Produced on an estimated $42 million budget, the movie is continuing its theatrical run while working toward profitability through ticket sales, premium video-on-demand, and eventual streaming releases.
The film has also earned strong reviews, holding an 88% critics score and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that the reboot has resonated with many viewers even as longtime fans continue debating whether it captures the spirit of the original franchise.
David Zucker Also Reflected On How ‘Airplane!’ Almost Never Happened
Elsewhere in the interview, Zucker looked back at the unlikely series of events that launched his directing career.
He recalled that he and his collaborators knew almost no one in Hollywood while operating the Kentucky Fried Theater on Pico Boulevard. Looking for advice while writing a screenplay, they reached out to filmmaker John Landis simply because he was one of the few directors they recognized.
“I somehow got his phone number,” Zucker said.
After inviting Landis to visit their theater, the two became friends, and Landis even loaned them one of his scripts.
“He loaned us one of his scripts because we didn’t even know what a script looked like.”
When their Airplane! screenplay failed to gain traction, Landis suggested adapting their stage show into a movie and offered to direct it. Working alongside him gave Zucker and his writing partners their first experience on a film set.
“We kind of learned how to direct from watching Landis.”
Although Landis welcomed many of their creative ideas, the experience convinced the trio that they ultimately wanted to direct their own films.
“So we realized that we had to direct.”
Zucker said they eventually held firm during negotiations with Paramount until the studio agreed to let them take the helm themselves, a decision that would help shape one of the most influential comedy careers in Hollywood.