‘The Naked Gun' Creator David Zucker Throws Shade at Liam Neeson Reboot on SDR Show

Director and writer David Zucker is sharing his candid thoughts on the new The Naked Gun reboot, revealing that he and his longtime collaborators had a very different vision for reviving the beloved comedy franchise. During a recent appearance on Ralph Sutton’s The SDR Show, Zucker explained that the reboot currently starring Liam Neeson was never the version he wanted to make. Instead, he said his team had already developed a script with comedian Andy Samberg in mind before the project unexpectedly changed direction.

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David Zucker Says Andy Samberg Was His First Choice

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While discussing the reboot, Zucker recalled that he and his collaborators had already pitched their own take on The Naked Gun to Paramount. “We submitted to Paramount. They actually liked the script and they were going to proceed,” Zucker explained. According to the filmmaker, development appeared to be moving forward before communication suddenly stopped. “But suddenly we encountered radio silence.” Zucker believes the studio ultimately shifted its focus after Seth MacFarlane became involved with a new version starring Liam Neeson. “Evidently, Seth MacFarlane, who’s a big, successful director, producer, came in with Liam Neeson.” The filmmaker emphasized that the final reboot was not the direction his team envisioned. “He wanted to do a copy of Naked Gun, which was not our idea. We didn’t think it was a good idea.”

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Why David Zucker Didn’t Think Liam Neeson Was the Right Fit

Zucker acknowledged Neeson’s talent but questioned whether the Oscar-nominated actor was the right choice for a spoof comedy. “Legitimately, they just thought Naked Gun means you have an old guy.” He argued that the original concept of casting an older dramatic actor in an absurd comedy worked because it was unexpected when Leslie Nielsen starred in the 1988 film. “But that was an idea that was fresh, you know, 40 years ago, which is not a surprise anymore.” Zucker went on to praise Neeson as an actor while maintaining that he wasn’t the type of performer typically suited for parody films. “Besides, Liam Neeson is a fine actor. He’s an Oscar-quality guy. And you don’t use those guys for a spoof.” Instead, Zucker said he had imagined Andy Samberg leading a fresh take on the franchise.

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The Liam Neeson Reboot Has Been Performing Well

Despite Zucker’s reservations, The Naked Gun reboot has found success with both critics and moviegoers. The comedy recently surpassed $50 million at the domestic box office, marking Neeson’s first film in more than five years to cross that milestone. Produced on an estimated $42 million budget, the movie is continuing its theatrical run while working toward profitability through ticket sales, premium video-on-demand, and eventual streaming releases. The film has also earned strong reviews, holding an 88% critics score and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that the reboot has resonated with many viewers even as longtime fans continue debating whether it captures the spirit of the original franchise.

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David Zucker Also Reflected On How ‘Airplane!’ Almost Never Happened

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