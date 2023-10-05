The Importance of Data Analytics in Making Informed Business Decisions

Rather than letting your gut guide you after speaking to your team about their experiences with your internal processes, turn to data analytics to help streamline your business’s internal workings.

“If a company isn’t analyzing data as part of routine reviews of how well their processes are functioning in terms of productivity and efficiency, that business is only seeing part of the bigger picture,” shares Shaun Hinklein, Head of SEO at Ramp, a company that helps brands manage their finances with their line of business credit cards.

You can collect data through services, progress reports, and other key performance indicators, then use it to guide the ways you adjust your internal workflow.