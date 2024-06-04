The Dream is accused of leading her to believe through "manipulation and coercion" that if she followed his every request, they could create the ultimate "sanctuary" that would surpass anything he accomplished with the careers of Beyoncé or Rihanna.

Mangroe claimed to have received evasive responses to her requests for clarification. "I let u know after we win 10 Grammys together," he allegedly wrote. "Right now u just have to be free and let me undress u emotionally [so] I can know what's underneath your heart."

The famed music producer is accused of locking Mangroe in a dark room during one upsetting incident, when he allegedly "violently" had sex with her, left and returned to have sex again while demanding "she tell him she loved him."

Mangroe alleged that he also "once raped Ms. Mangroe in the back of a renovated sprinter van," the same evening that he "forced her to engage in sex acts in a public movie theater."