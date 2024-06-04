READ THE TEXTS: The Dream Tells Ex-Protégée to 'Let Me Undress U Emotionally' in Alleged Message Revealed in Bombshell Lawsuit
Prominent songwriter-producer The Dream is facing fresh accusations of sexual assault, trafficking and more in a bombshell federal lawsuit that was filed by his former protégée including alleged private texts messages exchanged between the two.
Chanaaz Mangroe came forward with her explosive claims on Tuesday, alleging that what started out as a fruitful business relationship transformed into something toxic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the plaintiff, she was lured into a recording and distribution contract at the age of 23 with promises of a bright future including an opening slot on Beyoncé's tour and sponsorship of an extension of her visa.
They met in 2014 and she was "hoping to land her big break as a singer and a songwriter" in the U.S. after leaving behind her native Netherlands.
The Dream, whose real name is Terius Adamu Ya Gesteelde-Diamant, is accused of leading the "vulnerable artist into an abusive, violent and manipulative relationship" in 2015.
His label Contra Paris, LLC and Epic Records are also listed as defendants.
Mangroe alleged that he controlled all aspects of her life in America, tracking her location and texting her "at all hours" to check on her whereabouts.
"Dream told Ms. Mangroe that in order to write songs for her, he needed to know everything about her, including everything that embarrassed her, upset her, angered her, and excited her – every single thought she had," according to the filing obtained by RadarOnline.com.
He allegedly told the plaintiff that she needed to "belong" to him so they could become the next "Bey and Jay."
One text he allegedly wrote stated, "I will need to know things u think or embarrassed about to the furthest extent."
Another read, "I'm going to be your better half of this goes where I think it's going."
The Dream is accused of leading her to believe through "manipulation and coercion" that if she followed his every request, they could create the ultimate "sanctuary" that would surpass anything he accomplished with the careers of Beyoncé or Rihanna.
Mangroe claimed to have received evasive responses to her requests for clarification. "I let u know after we win 10 Grammys together," he allegedly wrote. "Right now u just have to be free and let me undress u emotionally [so] I can know what's underneath your heart."
The famed music producer is accused of locking Mangroe in a dark room during one upsetting incident, when he allegedly "violently" had sex with her, left and returned to have sex again while demanding "she tell him she loved him."
Mangroe alleged that he also "once raped Ms. Mangroe in the back of a renovated sprinter van," the same evening that he "forced her to engage in sex acts in a public movie theater."
The Dream denied her shocking accusations via a statement to the New York Times.
"These claims are untrue and defamatory," he fired back. "I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals."
"As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations."