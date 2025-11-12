The Business of Bouncing Back: Matt Haycox on Why Resilience Is Every Entrepreneur’s Real Advantage

Entrepreneur and investor Matt Haycox says that, despite the way the word gets thrown around on social media, resilience isn’t just a buzzword, it’s the most valuable skill in business.

As small firms face another stretch of rough economic weather, Haycox argues that staying power matters more than ever. After more than two decades building companies across finance, hospitality and media, he’s seen how quickly success can turn and how strong you can become when it does. More about his ventures, mentoring philosophy and investment work can be found on Matt Haycox’s official website.

‘It’s the main difference between entrepreneurs who last and those who don’t, when you find out what you’re really made of and how much you can actually endure.’