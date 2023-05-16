The Best NFL Free Bets and How to Claim Your Share Today

Sports fans across the globe have Thursday 7th, September marked in their diary. That date may not immediately ring any bells for most people, but if you're a football fan, it's Christmas Day, and your Birthday rolled into one. It's the start of the 2023 National Football League, and it can't come quickly enough for the sport's millions of followers.

The 2023 Super Bowl remains fresh as followers gather their thoughts and catch their breath. The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions after winning the AFC Championship before beating NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Will the Chiefs be back for more? You may fancy the Eagles to soar at the second time of asking. You may have been tracking a team in pre-season and believe this is their time to shine. You can't gamble in many US states, including California, but an ever-increasing number of states are choosing to join the fold.

Stop the confusion

Whatever your predictions for the coming NFL regular season, you'll find a legal and licensed sportsbook ready to accept your wager. The most famous apps offer all new customers a welcome bonus free football bet, and you'll also find a long list of regular promos, offers, and specials.

Online gambling has become one of the most competitive sectors in business, and it can be confusing for less experienced players. How do you claim a free bet, and which is the best? Our team of sports betting experts offers their views on the best free bets available to NFL fans today.

These offers are available today online using your desktop computer or smartphone. Keep reading as we present a simple step-by-step guide on registering an account with an online bookmaker to claim a free bet. This process takes just a few minutes, and you must register only once.