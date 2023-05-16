The Best NFL Free Bets and How to Claim Your Share Today
Sports fans across the globe have Thursday 7th, September marked in their diary. That date may not immediately ring any bells for most people, but if you're a football fan, it's Christmas Day, and your Birthday rolled into one. It's the start of the 2023 National Football League, and it can't come quickly enough for the sport's millions of followers.
The 2023 Super Bowl remains fresh as followers gather their thoughts and catch their breath. The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions after winning the AFC Championship before beating NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Will the Chiefs be back for more? You may fancy the Eagles to soar at the second time of asking. You may have been tracking a team in pre-season and believe this is their time to shine. You can't gamble in many US states, including California, but an ever-increasing number of states are choosing to join the fold.
Stop the confusion
Whatever your predictions for the coming NFL regular season, you'll find a legal and licensed sportsbook ready to accept your wager. The most famous apps offer all new customers a welcome bonus free football bet, and you'll also find a long list of regular promos, offers, and specials.
Online gambling has become one of the most competitive sectors in business, and it can be confusing for less experienced players. How do you claim a free bet, and which is the best? Our team of sports betting experts offers their views on the best free bets available to NFL fans today.
These offers are available today online using your desktop computer or smartphone. Keep reading as we present a simple step-by-step guide on registering an account with an online bookmaker to claim a free bet. This process takes just a few minutes, and you must register only once.
Getting signed up is quick and easy
You are free to browse all betting apps in search of the one that's best for you. But to start placing bets and using promotions, you must register an account. Registration is required to ensure you are old enough to gamble, the payment method is your card, and to guard against money laundering.
We know you want to get on with finding winners, but this step is quick and easy. Visit the bookie you have chosen to join and follow the steps below. Doing so will ensure you are signed up quickly without compromising your online privacy. These steps will work at any leading betting app on your desktop computer or smartphone. Register once to secure a username and password for your gambling account.
- Visit your betting app and click Join
- Add all required details to the registration form
- Create a secure username and password
- Make your first deposit and place a bet
- Free bet tokens will appear in your balance
Deposit-matched free bet
The deposit-matched free bet is the most popular promotion with both bookies and bettors. This deal is for new players joining a bookie for the first time, but there's no rule on how many bookies you can join. Keep registering and claiming those welcome bonus free bets.
But how does it work?
When you create an account following the steps above, you'll make your first deposit and gamble on a qualifying sportsbook market. The marketing team will drop a free bet into your balance when your first bet results.
Most firms offer a 100% free bet. That puts you in control of how much you spend on gambling and the size of your bonus. That means if you join, deposit, and bet $200, for example, you'll recieve a $200 free bet.
Enhanced odds
Some bookies like to stand out by enhancing the odds offered on the day or week's most popular selection. If you want to back the Dallas Cowboys and every bookie offers +700, but one app goes +1000, it's obvious where you should bet.
Remember to read the terms and conditions first if you use this promo.
Profit boosts
If you like to place multiple bets, like parlays, the profit boost promo may catch your eye. A sportsbook will boost your returns on winning parlays. The more selections that make up your bet, the greater the boost.