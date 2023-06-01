THC Gummies and the Benefits of Delta-9 Edibles
Found inside all hemp and cannabis plants, delta-9 THC is one of the most abundant cannabinoids, alongside CBD. While the other 100+ cannabinoids offer a list of therapeutic benefits, delta-9 THC is the one responsible for cannabis’ iconic “high” sensation, which can induce euphoria, an insatiable appetite (“the munchies”), and bursts of creativity.
Many adults have fallen in love with these effects over the past few years, thanks to legal, hemp-derived CBD products with boosted delta-9 THC. Among the most popular of these products are THC gummies. These delta-9 THC gummies carry a potent serving of delta-9 THC, perfect for elevating your “chill” and deepening your relaxation. But how do you find the best THC gummies for your needs? It all starts with finding the right brand.[Text Wrapping Break]
In this article, we’ll dive into the science behind delta-9 THC gummies, teach you how to use THC gummies, and show you what the THC craze is all about.
But first, the gummies …
Shopping for the Best THC-Infused Gummies
When looking for the best delta-9 THC gummies, remember that these are legal hemp products and not so-called “weed gummies” or “cannabis gummies.” Thanks to recent interest in the cannabinoid, CBD, there are countless hemp brands to choose from, but not all of them produce the same quality of products. Here, we’ll look at CBDfx, a California-based CBD company that’s long been a leader in the hemp industry.
Like other gold-star brands, CBDfx relies on organic cannabis hemp, a safe, solventless extraction process, natural ingredients, and third-party lab-tested Certificates of Analysis to ensure their products’ high quality. CBDfx’s delta-9 THC gummies have quickly become some of their best-selling products. Each THC gummy formula comes with an effective CBD-to-THC ratio, in either a 20-count or 40-count bottle. Their line of delicious THC gummies includes:
Crafted with 30mg of CBD and 10mg of THC per serving, CBDfx’s Magic Melon Sativa Delta-9 THC Gummies are delightfully sweet—and downright potent. 10mg THC is a perfect dose for THC veterans or those with a slightly stronger tolerance. THC newcomers should stick to the recommended single-gummy serving.
Berry Buzz Sativa Delta-9 THC Gummies come in two potencies: 5mg or 10mg THC per gummy (with 25mg CBD in each formula). The 5mg THC formula of these natural berry-flavored gummies is a good starting point for those completely new to the effects of THC. The 10mg gummies are for those with a stronger THC tolerance.
Like the Berry Buzz gummies, a serving of Lemon Dream Indica Delta-9 THC Gummies comes with 25mg CBD and 5mg THC. But, to help support sleep and deepen relaxation, these gummies also contain 3mg of melatonin wrapped inside an all-natural, lemon-flavored gummy. Take these gummies an hour before bed to experience their lulling effects on the mind and body.
Here’s a comparison table for CBDfx’s three THC gummies.
Product Name
THC per Serving
CBD per Serving
Flavor Profile
Berry Buzz Delta-9 THC Gummies
5 or 10 mg THC
25mg CBD
Berry
Lemon Dream Delta-9 THC Gummies
5mg THC
25mg CBD
Lemon
Magic Melon Delta-9 THC Gummies
10mg THC
30mg CBD
Melon
CBD vs. Delta-9 THC
Delta-9 THC is perhaps just as iconic as CBD itself. Whether you’ve smoked cannabis flower or tried an infused edible, you probably have experience with Delta-9 THC. Like other cannabinoids, Delta-9 interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system. This system is a network of sensory receptors that span all across your body and work in concert to regulate essential functions like sleep, mood, energy, appetite, and more. Delta-9 THC reacts uniquely within this network, offering its own special effects.
Before we go any further, we need to make a careful distinction between hemp and other cannabis plants. All cannabis plants have THC, but not all cannabis plants have the same level of THC. Marijuana, for instance, can have 30% THC, while hemp has naturally low levels of THC—much lower, in fact. Hemp has less than 0.3% THC, measured by dry weight, which is defined as federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill. CBDfx, like other CBD brands, formulates their THC products using these same, low-THC hemp plants.
What Are Delta-9 Gummies?
THC gummies are soft, chewy THC-infused edibles. Companies like CBDfx use simple ingredients to mask hemp’s distinct taste, often creating a mouth-watering fruity flavor profile for each gummy product. No matter how tasty these gummies are, it’s important to remember that they’re a health supplement and should be kept out of reach from children and pets. Also, it’s important to read the suggested serving size, so you can create the ideal THC experience.
How to Enjoy THC Edibles
Like other edible health supplements, THC edibles travel through the digestive system before absorbing into the body. This trek takes time. You won’t feel the psychotropic effects from the THC edibles for a while (generally, 30 minutes to two hours). So, if you’re planning to use THC gummies for sleep, for instance, take a serving a couple of hours before bed. This will give the cannabinoids time to journey through your digestive tract and absorb into your bloodstream, just as you’re unwinding from your day.
Parting Thoughts on THC-Infused Gummies
THC gummies are a delicious way for adults to enjoy cannabis’ iconic “chill” effects, and shopping from a trusted company, like CBDfx, makes it even easier.
If you’re about to enjoy some sweet THC gummies, remember to stick with a recommended serving and take them at least an hour before you’d like to feel their effects.
We wish you the best of luck on your THC journey!