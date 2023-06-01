THC Gummies and the Benefits of Delta-9 Edibles

Shopping for the Best THC-Infused Gummies

When looking for the best delta-9 THC gummies, remember that these are legal hemp products and not so-called “weed gummies” or “cannabis gummies.” Thanks to recent interest in the cannabinoid, CBD, there are countless hemp brands to choose from, but not all of them produce the same quality of products. Here, we’ll look at CBDfx, a California-based CBD company that’s long been a leader in the hemp industry.

Like other gold-star brands, CBDfx relies on organic cannabis hemp, a safe, solventless extraction process, natural ingredients, and third-party lab-tested Certificates of Analysis to ensure their products’ high quality. CBDfx’s delta-9 THC gummies have quickly become some of their best-selling products. Each THC gummy formula comes with an effective CBD-to-THC ratio, in either a 20-count or 40-count bottle. Their line of delicious THC gummies includes:

Crafted with 30mg of CBD and 10mg of THC per serving, CBDfx’s Magic Melon Sativa Delta-9 THC Gummies are delightfully sweet—and downright potent. 10mg THC is a perfect dose for THC veterans or those with a slightly stronger tolerance. THC newcomers should stick to the recommended single-gummy serving.

Berry Buzz Sativa Delta-9 THC Gummies come in two potencies: 5mg or 10mg THC per gummy (with 25mg CBD in each formula). The 5mg THC formula of these natural berry-flavored gummies is a good starting point for those completely new to the effects of THC. The 10mg gummies are for those with a stronger THC tolerance.

Like the Berry Buzz gummies, a serving of Lemon Dream Indica Delta-9 THC Gummies comes with 25mg CBD and 5mg THC. But, to help support sleep and deepen relaxation, these gummies also contain 3mg of melatonin wrapped inside an all-natural, lemon-flavored gummy. Take these gummies an hour before bed to experience their lulling effects on the mind and body.

Here’s a comparison table for CBDfx’s three THC gummies.

Product Name THC per Serving CBD per Serving Flavor Profile Berry Buzz Delta-9 THC Gummies 5 or 10 mg THC 25mg CBD Berry Lemon Dream Delta-9 THC Gummies 5mg THC 25mg CBD Lemon Magic Melon Delta-9 THC Gummies 10mg THC 30mg CBD Melon

CBD vs. Delta-9 THC

Delta-9 THC is perhaps just as iconic as CBD itself. Whether you’ve smoked cannabis flower or tried an infused edible, you probably have experience with Delta-9 THC. Like other cannabinoids, Delta-9 interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system. This system is a network of sensory receptors that span all across your body and work in concert to regulate essential functions like sleep, mood, energy, appetite, and more. Delta-9 THC reacts uniquely within this network, offering its own special effects.

Before we go any further, we need to make a careful distinction between hemp and other cannabis plants. All cannabis plants have THC, but not all cannabis plants have the same level of THC. Marijuana, for instance, can have 30% THC, while hemp has naturally low levels of THC—much lower, in fact. Hemp has less than 0.3% THC, measured by dry weight, which is defined as federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill. CBDfx, like other CBD brands, formulates their THC products using these same, low-THC hemp plants.