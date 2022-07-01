Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden

'Involuntary Relocation': Texas Parents, Educators Propose To Remove The Word 'Slavery' From Elementary School Curriculums

Texas Educators Propose To Remove The Word 'Slavery' From Curriculums
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 1 2022, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Texas educators are pushing to remove the word “slavery” from elementary school curriculums and exchanging the word with the term “involuntary relocation,” Radar has learned.

The surprising proposal was reportedly made to the Texas State Board of Education by a group of nine educators from throughout Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

Article continues below advertisement
Texas Educators Propose To Remove The Word 'Slavery' From Curriculums
Source: Mega

But while the nine educators suggested – along with a number of other curriculum changes – to drop the word “slavery” and replace it with the term “involuntary relocation,” the BOE reportedly rejected the proposal and directed the nine group members to revisit the idea.

“The board – with unanimous consent – directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” Texas State Board of Education chair Keven Ellis revealed on Thursday.

Aicha Davis, a Democrat and and Texas BOE member representing Dallas and Fort Worth, argued that the proposed language change was not a “fair representation” of the slave trade and might hinder young students’ knowledge of the important, albeit sensitive, subject.

“For K-2, carefully examine the language used to describe events, specifically the term ‘involuntary relocation,’” the board wrote in response to proposed change.

Article continues below advertisement
Texas Educators Propose To Remove The Word 'Slavery' From Curriculums
Source: Mega

“I can’t say what their intention was, but that’s not going to be acceptable,” Davis also told the Texas news outlet on Thursday.

“They were given Senate Bill 3, so that had to have influenced their mind with that being a document given to them right before they had to perform this review,” he added, referring to the Senate bill that dictates how slavery and other sensitive issues of race are to be taught in the state.

One history professor from Harvard University, Annette Gordon-Reed, also criticized the proposal to replace the word “slavery” with the term “involuntary relocation” because it would distort what actually took place during that time in American history.

“Young kids can grasp the concept of slavery and being kidnapped into it,” Gordon-Reed explained. “The African slave trade is unlike anything that had or has happened, the numbers and distance.”

Article continues below advertisement
Texas Educators Propose To Remove The Word 'Slavery' From Curriculums
Source: Mega

“Tell children the truth,” she added. “They can handle it.”

Although the Texas Board of Education heard the proposal last week, along with a number of other curriculum change proposals, they will reportedly not be making any final votes on the proposed changes until November.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. OPERATED BY EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.