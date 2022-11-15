'Just Take My Child, ’Cause I’m A Terrible Parent' Intoxicated Mom Allegedly Tells Texas Cop After Ditching Her Baby
A mom allegedly abandoned her child with an intoxicated man and when caught told police, “Just take my child, ‘cause I’m a terrible mother,” Radar has learned.
Cheyenne Thomas, 19, has been charged with abandonment or endangerment, according to local reports.
Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police in Wichita Falls, Texas, responded after a man said he was in the station’s parking lot with a baby that a woman left with him. The man said he didn’t know what to do.
But he left before police could meet him and went to a home.
There, officers met the man and saw a pool of blood and broken glass throughout the house, according to KFDX. There was no explanation for the scene.
Authorities found the baby crying on the couch, according to the report. The child was lying on a dirty blanket and had a raspy voice, police said.
The man appeared to be intoxicated but told police he and Thomas went to his father’s house earlier with the baby. He added that Thomas was drinking heavily. On the way to the home, the two started to argue about her lack of care for the child.
When they got to the house, Thomas left the man and the baby.
At one point, she returned to the home but did not ask about the baby, according to the report.
As officers searched the home, they found Thomas in the bedroom, and she appeared to be intoxicated. When they asked what happened, she rambled about things from her past, according to KFDX.
She didn’t admit to leaving but said she left the baby on the couch while she and the man had sex.
When officers told her child services would be notified, Thomas allegedly told them, “I’m no stranger to them, just take my child, ’cause I’m a terrible parent.”